Following the release of several images of Ben Affleck's Batman on the set of upcoming DC outing, The Flash, even more photos from filming have now emerged offering a better look at The Dark Knight and his monstrous looking Batcycle. The images once again come from filming on The Flash, which is currently taking place in Glasgow. The movie will seemingly find the DC hero launched into the multiverse, with the extent of Ben Affleck's reprisal as Batman currently remaining a mystery.

More images pouring in from Glasgow! Do you think Ben Affleck will have a substantial role in #TheFlashMovie? Comment below ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/wybdo3om1E — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) July 26, 2021

Based on these images, Ben Affleckwill once again don the bulky Batman suit that has been popular with fans since his debut in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, with his mode of transport following the same beastly aesthetic as his Batsuit and Batmobile.

Finally, albeit blurry, a front angle view of of the Batcycle surfaced! ⚡️#TheFlashMovie#TheFlashpic.twitter.com/px10bonDf4 — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) July 27, 2021

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash will reportedly introduce audiences to the multiverse, taking inspiration from the comic book arc The Flashpoint Paradox, which sees the Fastest Man Alive travel back in time in an attempt to save his mother, who was murdered during his childhood. As is so often the case with these time travel misadventures, Barry's meddling finds him emerging in a much bleaker alternate universe in which the Amazons and Atlanteans are involved in an all-out war that has left the planet destroyed. While the comic book finds Barry Allen coming across a much more violent alternate version of Batman, who has emerged in the wake of Bruce Wayne's death, killed at the hands of the same criminal who murders his parents in the original timeline, The Flash will instead bring Michael Keaton's iteration of the character back into the fray.

DC fans have been left to wonder how involved Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be, with director Andy Muschietti having offered some clues regarding the former and calling him "a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie," especially as it relates to his relationship with Barry Allen, played once again by Ezra Miller. "It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story," the filmmaker added. "But their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."

While not much is yet known about the extent of either actor's involvement, Muschietti has stated that The Flash in "inclusive" with regards to previous franchises saying, "This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid. It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

Along with the multiple versions of Batman, recent set photos have teased more than one Barry Allen, with Ezra Miller photographed acting alongside an unknown actor who looks a whole lot like him. If that were not already enough to contend with, The Flash is also set to introduce Sasha Calle as Supergirl, who many have theorized will be Superman's replacement in this alternate universe.

The Flash is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 4, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of The Flash Film News.