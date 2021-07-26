Our first look at the return of Ben Affleck's Batman in The Flash, has been revealed in some new set photos. In the images, we can see the DCEU's version of Batman riding his motorcycle while another picture provides a closer look at the suit from the back. As of now, Affleck is not on set and this is apparently a stunt double filming various shots for the character in the familiar Batsuit, but the photos have nonetheless made Batfleck fans very excited for his return in The Flash.

YOOO IT IS BATFLECK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ERo87jrGG9 — Sir Richard ⊙ (@KnightRichardA) July 26, 2021

Batfleck is back. Let's gooo pic.twitter.com/O7fi9591N2 — Anmatrix | Fandom Police 🚨 (@_anmol_pandhi_) July 26, 2021

Journalist David Pratt was also able to capture some footage of the Batfleck double on the Batcycle which he slowed down and posted on Twitter for fans to get another good look at the superhero in action.

He’s on the streets of Gotham City … Glasgow pic.twitter.com/jR0ewZMejQ — David Pratt (@foreigncorr1) July 26, 2021

This is one of at least two Bat-men we'll see in The Flash. It's been widely reported that Michael Keaton will be reprising his own version of Bruce Wayne that he played in Batman and Batman Returns, and photos of the actor on set have previously been leaked. Director Andy Muschietti also released an official first look at Keaton's Batsuit with a photo posted to Instagram, revealing the Batman logo with the yellow background.

While it seems that Keaton's Batman will be featured more prominently in The Flash, Muschietti has promised that Batfleck will still play a crucial role in the story. Last year, the director told Vanity Fair of Affleck's take on the Dark Knight: "His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity-because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline -but he's also very vulnerable. He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance."

Muschietti added: "He's a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before. It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."

It's expected that The Flash will serve to give Ben Affleck a proper sendoff, as there are no plans at Warner Bros. at this time for him to return in any other movies. Things could change if many DC fans get their way, as the hashtag #MakeTheBatfleckMovie has trended at various points on Twitter with supporters consistently campaigning for it to happen. The continued excitement over his return in The Flash can only help, though it's unclear if Affleck would be interested in reprising the role after The Flash.

Meanwhile, Affleck has been spending a lot of time with Jennifer Lopez lately ahead of his return as Batman in The Flash. Over the weekend, Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday on a boat with Affleck and posted photos of the occasion on Instagram. It's unclear when he's expected to arrive on set to film his Batfleck scenes. The Flash is set to be released in theaters on Nov. 4, 2022.