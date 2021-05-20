"Bruce Wayne" will have a place to sit on the set of The Flash, as revealed in new images recently shared by the director. Featuring Ezra Miller reprising the role of the speedy superhero, the movie will also bring back classic Batman star Michael Keaton as his version of Bruce Wayne. From the set, director Andy Muschietti posted a photo of an actor's chair with the name "Bruce Wayne" on the front. He also posted an image of another chair reading "Barry," a reference to Miller's Barry Allen.

The director wasn't the only one to tease Batman's arrival from the set of The Flash. Andy's sister Barbara Muschietti, who's producing the movie, followed up with another image of a Bruce Wayne actor's chair. In the caption, she writes, "My brother Andy Muschietti posted a chair, so I'm posting one too."

Because this appears to be a different chair, this teases the inclusion of a second Bruce Wayne in the movie. This coincides with the reports that Ben Affleck will also appear in the movie to essentially give his version of the Dark Knight a more proper sendoff. There are rumors that Keaton's Batman will continue to be featured in other DC movies for Warner Bros., serving as the "Nick Fury of the DCEU." Even so, Batfleck will still play an important role in The Flash.

"He's a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before," Andy said in a Vanity Fair interview last year. "It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."

Fans are certainly stoked to see Keaton back in the role of Batman after three decades, but that doesn't mean there's no love for Batfleck. After catching more of Affleck in the role in Zack Snyder's Justice League, many DC fans were disappointed that his version of Batman never got the solo movie that he deserved. Particularly happy with a scene involving Jared Leto's Joker, fans have campaigned for an Affleck movie to happen with the hashtag #MakeTheBatfleckMovie.

In The Flash, Barry Allen travels back in time with the hopes of preventing his mother's murder, only to end up fracturing his timeline. This is what brings about the "multiverse" storyline that will allow for multiple versions of Batman to coexist in one movie. It's unclear if Keaton and Affleck will actually meet in The Flash, but if there are two chairs for them on the set, it seems pretty likely.

The Flash brings back Ezra Miller as Barry Allen. Also starring are Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen. Soirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso will appear in undisclosed roles. Given the multiverse storyline, there are bound to be many surprises as well.

We'll all find out for sure what happens in The Flash when the movie is released in theaters on Nov. 4, 2022. You can see more images shared from the set by following Andy Muschietti on Instagram.