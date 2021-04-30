Some brand new set photos from The Flash movie have emerged online, and they are likely to inspire excitement from Batman fans. We have known for some time that Michael Keaton is expected to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader in the upcoming DC Comics adaptation, marking his return to the role after nearly three decades away. Now, these set photos seem to confirm a return to a familiar location as well. Namely, Wayne Manor from Keaton's previous movies.

Several set photos recently started making the rounds on social media. They show a familiar-looking Batman mansion being used for filming while The Flash commences production. Unfortunately, they don't feature any of the actors but this appears to be the very same manion that was featured in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman. It is worth noting that both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, who has played the character in the DCEU since Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, are set to appear in the movie. So it can't be definitively stated that this mansion belongs to Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne. In any event, it is sure to inspire nostalgic feelings in many DC fans.

first set images of The Flash.



this is the same mansion as the Tim Burton Batman films. pic.twitter.com/2XSS4zYsmV — Morris ????| ❓0❓❓ | (@SketchedBat) April 30, 2021

Michael Keaton appeared as the iconic DC hero in both Batman and Batman Returns. The first movie, in particular, was a landmark moment in not just superhero movies, but blockbuster filmmaking in general. It was a truly massive success the likes of which the world hadn't seen from a comic book adaptation before, taking in $411 million at the global box office. Keaton gave up the cape after two movies, with Val Kilmer stepping in for 1995's Batman Forever. He was followed by George Clooney in 1997's much-maligned Batman & Robin. Eight years later, Christopher Nolan would reinvent the character for an entire generation with 2005's Batman Begins.

Point being, it's been a long time since Michael Keaton has been in the suit. So his return is easily one of the most notable elements of the movie, which has been in development hell for years. Ezra Miller, who was most recently featured in Zack Snyder's Justice League, is reprising his role as Barry Allen/The Flash. Ron Livingston is on board to play his father, Henry Allen, following Billy Crudup's departure. Kiersey Clemons will also reprise her role as Iris West, with Maribel Verdu playing Barry Allen's mother and Sasha Calle making her debut as Supergirl. Ian Loh has also been cast as a young Barry Allen, with Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso starring in undisclosed roles.

Andy Muschietti (IT) is directing the movie. Christina Hodson (Bumblebee, Birds of Prey) penned the most recent draft of the screenplay. Plot details largely remain under wraps but it will be inspired by the Flashpoint storyline from the comics, meaning we will venture into the DC multiverse. Hence, we are going to see multiple versions of Batman on screen. The Flash is currently set to hit theaters on November 4, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. You can check out the set photos from the dctvcinema Twitter account.