Our first look at Supergirl's suit in The Flash has been revealed. In recent days, director Andy Muschietti has taken to Instagram to provide sneak peeks at the suits for Michael Keaton's Batman and Ezra Miller's Flash. The movie will also feature the debut of Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Muschietti's latest post unveils her incarnation of the character's outfit. You can take a look at it below.

Calle's casting as Supergirl was announced in February. At this point, the character hasn't been seen in the DCEU, and The Flash will mark her first appearance. It's not clear how big of a role Supergirl will play in the plot, but the character's debut does set up for a potential spinoff, whether that would be with a Supergirl movie or even a series on HBO Max. In any case, Muscheitti said when the casting was announced that hundreds of hopefuls auditioned for the role of Supergirl, but no one embodied the character more than Calle.

"I saw more than four hundred auditions," Muschietti told Deadline. "The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role."

Prior to her casting in The Flash, Sasha Calle was best known for playing Lola Rosales in a main role on the soap opera The Young and the Restless. Last year, she was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series for her performance in the role. Muschietti clearly sees the potential in the young actress as well.

Calle is the first Latina actress to play a live-action incarnation of Supergirl. In 1984, Helen Slater starred as the superheroine in Supergirl, which served as a spinoff of Christopher Reeve's Superman movies. A version of Kara Zor-El was also played by Laura Vandervoort in the prequel series Smallville. More recently, Melissa Benoist has been playing the Arrowverse's incarnation of the character on the CW series Supergirl, which is set to conclude with its sixth season.

Supergirl will be one of many DC Comics fan favorites to appear in The Flash. Along with Ezra Miller returning as the titular superhero, the movie will feature multiple incarnations of Batman, as both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will return their respective versions of Bruce Wayne. Because the movie involves time travel and alternate realities, it's likely that there will be many other surprises that Muschietti is saving for the theatrical premiere.

Christina Hodson wrote the screenplay for The Flash. Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco are producing. The cast also includes Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Barry Allen's love interest. Maribel Verdu will return as Barry's mother Nora Allen, while Ron Livingston replaces Billy Crudup in the role of Barry's father Henry. Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso have also been cast in mystery roles.

The Flash is scheduled to be released in theaters on Nov. 4, 2022. In the meantime, it seems more than likely that Muschietti will continue to drop similar teasers like this on social media to keep fans excited. The first look at Supergirl's suit in The Flash comes to us from Andy Muschietti on Instagram.