A new rumor swirling around upcoming DC movie The Flash claims to know who the villain of the piece will be, and it's certainly an unexpected choice. Now, please be aware that this is just a rumor at this stage and has not been confirmed, but it's an interesting one, so here we are. The report claims that the villain of The Flash will be none other than...The Flash, with an evil alternate version of Barry Allen acting as the movie's main protagonist.

The report states that "this "other" Barry Allen will serve as a primary villain in the movie, acting as a "Dark Flash" antagonist to the displaced Barry Allen," and that The Flash will take elements from the Flashpoint comic for its plot. The latter is something that has been expected for some time, with The Flash due to introduce alternate versions of various different DC characters, including Michael Keaton's return as Batman, but the idea that Barry Allen will feature as both hero and villain is new, and certainly very curious.

This rumor does line up with some recent images from filming of The Flash that made their way online recently, which depict Ezra Miller and another actor who looks a whole lot like Ezra Miller engaged in intense conversation. Could this be the evil Barry Allen that torments our version?

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash will reportedly introduce audiences to the multiverse, and should it use Flashpoint as inspiration, it's likely that the movie will see the Fastest Man Alive travel back in time in an attempt to save his mother, who was murdered during Barry Allen's childhood. As is so often the case with these time travel misadventures, Barry's meddling finds him emerging in a much bleaker alternate universe in which the Amazons and Atlanteans are involved in an all-out war that has left the planet destroyed.

This alternate version of the DC universe finds Bruce Wayne dead, killed at the hands of the same criminal who murders his parents in the original timeline, which leads to Thomas Wayne taking up the mantle of Batman, and applying his own, more violent tactics.

Now, some major changes will likely take place in the adaptation, and should an alternate variant of Barry Allen emerge as the bad guy, this would be a big shift from the source material. Flashpoint finds Barry blaming Eobard Thawne AKA Reverse-Flash for all the time-travelling misfortune, but it is eventually revealed that Barry himself is at fault, making him the "villain" so to speak. With Reverse-Flash having yet to be introduced to the DC cinematic universe, it is certainly plausible that Dark Barry Allen will take the place of Reverse-Flash in The Flash, causing havoc throughout the movie before revealing to original Barry that the multiversal madness is all his fault.

Not only would this idea give Ezra Miller the opportunity to play two very different versions of the same character, it would also no doubt cause a lot of entertaining confusion once Barry Allen comes face-to-face with Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne. So, while this is very much an unsubstantiated rumor, it's a rumor that makes a lot of sense.

The Flash is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 4, 2022. This rumor comes to us courtesy of The Direct.