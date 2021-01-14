WarnerMedia is siding with DC president Walter Hamada after Ray Fisher put Warner Bros. on blast for his firing from The Flash movie. Fisher has been raging against Warner Bros., Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns, and Hamada since last summer, claiming that they created a toxic work environment during the Justice League reshoots. The studio set up an extensive investigation into Fisher's claims, which were conducted through an outside law firm, which only led to more drama, as the studio claimed Fisher was being uncooperative.

Ray Fisher previously announced that he would never work for DC president Walter Hamada again, which had many fans wondering about his role as Cyborg in The Flash movie. As it turns out, the studio allegedly called his bluff and fired him from the movie, which the actor revealed in a lengthy social media post earlier this week. WarnerMedia had this to say in response.

"Last summer, Mr. Fisher was offered the opportunity to reprise his role as Cyborg in The Flash. Given his statement that he will not participate in any film associated with Mr. Hamada, our production is now moving on. Warner Bros. remains in business with Geoff Johns who continues to produce Stargirl, Batwoman, Doom Patrol, Superman & Lois, and Titans for the studio, among other projects."

Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group says, "I believe in Walter Hamada and that he did not impede or interfere in the investigation." The studio is firmly standing by their decisions and leaving Ray Fisher in the dust. Sarnoff went on to say, "Furthermore, I have full confidence in the investigation's process and findings. Walter is a well-respected leader, known by his colleagues, peers, and me as a man of great character and integrity." As of this writing, Fisher has not responded to the new statements from Warner Bros.

For now Warner Bros. and DC are looking forward to the future. "As I said in Walter's recent deal extension announcement, I'm excited about where he's taking DC Films and look forward to working with him and the rest of the team to build out the DC Multiverse," concluded Ann Sarnoff. While Ray Fisher said he would never work for Walter Hamada again, he took issue with being cut loose from The Flash. The former Cyborg actor says he, "strongly disagreed with their decision," but said it was "unsurprising."

DC fans will be able to get one final look at Ray Fisher in Zack Snyder's Justice League, which will stream exclusively on HBO Max in March. No firm release date has been announced, but Snyder previously teased that the promotional blitz will begin after Warner Bros. is done with the Wonder Woman 1984 press campaign. Deadline was one of the first outlets to publish WarnerMedia's statement about the Ray Fisher accusations. You can check out Fisher's original tweet below.