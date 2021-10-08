It's looking like that could be a wrap on The Flash. Recently, there had been reports that the anticipated superhero movie was nearing the end of production ahead of its planned 2022 release. On Friday, a production sound mixer shared a post on Instagram claiming that the team had wrapped their work on the movie. The original post has since been deleted but a screenshot is still floating around online.

"That's a wrap on The Flash," the post stated. "Day 124 with a fantastic sound team, brilliant cast and crew. It's been challenging but great fun."

This update comes along as DC has been heavily hyping this month's DC FanDome event. Going down on Oct. 16, the online event includes sneak peeks and trailers for several upcoming movies and TV shows in development. Because The Flash is one of the company's most anticipated titles, DC will probably reveal some sneak peek footage or maybe some other surprises. At last year's DC FanDome, producer Barbara Muschietti first confirmed that the movie would feature a fractured timeline to open up the DCEU's multiverse.

Of course, this has led to Michael Keaton's return as Batman, by far one of the biggest selling points of The Flash. Fans have not seen Keaton in this role since starring in Tim Burton's Batman movies three decades ago. Not much has changed, apparently, as Keaton recently revealed that the same Batsuit, with the "same dimensions" as the one he wore back then, is still a perfect fit. There have been set photos leaked of Keaton as Bruce Wayne, but we have yet to get a real good look at him back in the Batsuit.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck also appears as his own version of Batman in the movie, thanks to the multiverse storyline. The actor has regaled how this was a "lovely" experience for him, as the last time he played Batman for Justice League was not quite as pleasant for him. There's no indication at this time that Affleck will reprise the role again in the future, despite fans calling for Warner Bros. to "make the Batfleck movie," so this could be Affleck's swansong as the Dark Knight.

"[The Flash] was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult," Affleck toldVariety. "This was really lovely. Really fun... I had a great time... I love Ezra and I had a chance to see Jason [Momoa], who's over there making [Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom].'"

Ezra Miller is also back to play the titular speedy superhero, returning from the previous DCEU crossover movies to lead his own first solo movie. Also starring as Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen. Andy Muschietti directs using a screenplay by Christina Hodson. Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco served as producers.

The Flash is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on Nov. 4, 2022. Considering how much anticipation there already is for the movie more than a year off from its release, it seems likely it will be a smash hit at the box office when it arrives.