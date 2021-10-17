There really is nothing that fans of superhero movies love more than getting to see their favorite heroes crossing over into each other's movies, and even more so when you are talking about the possibility of, say, Henry Cavill's Superman dropping in on The Flash movie. While it is no secret that the Ezra Miller led film is already bringing out the big guns by including appearances by Sasha Calle's Supergirl, and both Ben Affleck and Micheal Keaton playing their respective Batmen, would there even be room for Cavill's Superman to make a fleeting appearance? Well, The Flash producer Barbara Muschietti managed to get hopes up for that exact outcome by simply liking a fan comment on her Instagram account.

There have been no plans for Henry Cavill to don the Superman cape in the DCEU again, but in many ways the same had been said of Ben Affleck's Batman after his appearance in the Justice League was done and a solo movie was abandoned in favour of Robert Pattinson's The Batman. At this point, DC fans will jump on any and every glimmer of hope that they will get to see the things they want to see on screen just like they did with Zack Snyder's version of Justice League. So what was it that started a frenzy of Cavill cameo rumors?

Well, it stemmed from Muschietti writing on Instagram ahead of the weekend's DC FanDome event and teasing that there will be a Flash related surprise coming, which has turned out to be a sneak peek trailer. Her post read, "Still at work, almost done. Please check out our little [Flash Movie] surprise at DC FanDome this Saturday, October 16. Link in bio for times in different territories or go to dcfandome.com. Fancy camera work by yours truly."

As you would expect, this spurred a number of fan comments, including one that expressed, "Really excited for the film. Still pray that we get a Henry Cavill Superman cameo!" Of them all, this was the comment that Muschietti liked, and that was of course enough to get tongues wagging and rumors circulating that the producer was hinting at a possibility that we may get another cameo in The Flash to those already known. Of course in reality, there is every likelihood that it was simply Muschietti expressing her own love for Cavill's Superman, and why not?

In support of the theory that there is more to this post than just a throwaway like on Muschietti's part, The Flash movie deals with multiple timelines and universes, which would make it relatively easy to include any DC character in a cameo and not have to spend too much time explaining it. After all, we are getting two very different versions of Batman and if you can do that, then would it be too much to ask for a glimpse of Superman? Whether Cavill would be up for a return is another matter, after all he has moved on from his DC character and is now deeply involved in numerous other projects like Netflix's The Witcher and upcoming Enola Holmes sequel, as well as spy movie Argylle, which is filming now.

There is no doubt that this is one rumor that will continue to show up frequently until we get a definitive answer from Cavill himself, or someone from the production willing to go out of their way to confirm the theory one way or the other, but in the meantime, we can at least look forward to the first footage from The Flash being released this weekend at DC FanDome, and could at least get a new look at Michael Keaton's return to the role of Batman for the first time in almost 30 years.

The Flash releases in theaters on November 4th, 2022.