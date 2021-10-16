It was just confirmed a couple weeks ago that production had wrapped on The Flash, and DC has created a special sneak peek letting us in on the Batmen we've been dying to see. Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are back! The new footage doesn't show us too much, but it reveals our first peek at Michael Keaton's return.

While The Flash is an Ezra Miller solo vehicle, fans have not been bashful about being wildly excited to see two of their favorite Batman incarnations returning to the silver screen, which was teased at DC Fandome. Michael Keaton spoke to The Hollywood Reporter recently that he has been wanting to get another crack at it. ​​"Frankly, in the back of my head, I always thought, 'I bet I could go back and nail that motherf--er.' And so I thought, 'Well, now that they're asking me, let me see if I can pull that off,'" Keaton explained.

"I had to read it more than three times to go, 'Wait, how does this work?'" Keaton added, noting that the multiverse elements took some explaining. "By the way, I'm not being arrogant, I hope, about this. I don't say it like, 'I'm too groovy.' I'm stupid. There's a lot of things I don't know about. And so, I don't know, I just kind of figured it out, but this was different."

On what's different about playing Batman now, Keaton also said, "What's really interesting is how much more I got [Batman] when I went back and did him. I get this on a whole other level now. I totally respect it. I respect what people are trying to make. I never looked at it like, 'Oh, this is just a silly thing.' It was not a silly thing when I did Batman. But it has become a giant thing, culturally. It's iconic. So I have even more respect for it because what do I know? This is a big deal in the world to people. You've got to honor that and be respectful of that. Even I go, 'Jesus, this is huge.'"

Ben Affleck also seems to be happy to be revisiting the role and zipped back into his Batfleck suit. "[The Flash] was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult," Affleck toldVariety. "This was really lovely. Really fun... I had a great time... I love Ezra and I had a chance to see Jason [Momoa], who's over there making [Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom].'"

The latest in the swirling rumors on The Flash storyline has floored some fans and started new theories and speculation. Of course, we're talking about the film's villain being none other than The Flash, himself, an evil alternate version of Barry Allen. No confirmation have been made of the rumors, but that hasn't stopped fans from trying to put the pieces together. We've got a year and change to wait to find out!

Ezra Miller maintains his The Flash status, returning from the previous DCEU crossover movies to lead his own first solo movie. Also starring is Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen. Andy Muschietti directs using a screenplay by Christina Hodson. Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco served as producers. The Flash is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on Nov. 4, 2022.