Ezra Miller's return as Barry Allen is teased in a new teaser for Zack Snyder's Justice League, Leading up to the release of the four-hour Snyder Cut this month, character teasers and posters have been released for several of the individual members of the titular team of superheroes. Starting with the superhero catching a Batarang mid-air, the teaser highlights the return of The Flash in the anticipated movie, and you can watch the video below.

Other characters to have their own teasers released in recent days include Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. Each superhero has also been given their own new character posters, and Snyder has tweeted the poster featuring Ezra Miller as The Flash.

Because there was so much footage from the original Justice League that was left on the cutting room floor, very little new footage had to be shot for the Snyder Cut. Although he's been busy working on Fantastic Beasts 3, Miller was a part of the reshoots, although his inclusion had to be done digitally through Zoom.

"I had to get a pick-up shot of Ezra when we were doing this little bit," Snyder told the Beyond the Trailer YouTube channel last year. "You know, he's on Fantastic Beasts, and that's in London, and we weren't going to travel to London, unfortunately. I would have loved to have done that... So what we did was we picked him up on a Zoom, and the Fantastic Beasts crew, I sent them these drawings. I was like, 'Ok, this is what he has to do, this is where he is.'"

Zack Snyder's Justice League brings back Ezra Milleras The Flash alongside Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman. A reimagined version of the Joker with Suicide Squad star Jared Leto reprising the role will also be featured. Other returning DCEU characters include Amy Adams as Lois Lane, J.K. Simmons as James Gordon, Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke, and Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor.

Because Snyder envisioned Justice League as the first of a trilogy, the Snyder Cut will end in a major cliffhanger that's unlikely to ever be resolved. The director revealed as much at IGN Fan Fest 2021, explaining why the movie had to end this way.

"Well, it was meant to be two more movies," Snyder said. "It hints, as you would, at a potential other world. I'd plant the seeds as I had wanted to of what would come in the later films. That's in there, but as far as those stories that would be to come -- if ever that happened, which it does not look like it would -- but I think it's easy to speculate based on that and we can talk about that for quite a while. It is a cliffhanger ... The movie ends in a massive cliffhanger, yeah."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will start streaming on March 18 on HBO Max. The new teaser and poster featuring Ezra Miller as The Flash come to us from Zack Snyder on Twitter.