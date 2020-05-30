Kyle MacLachlan celebrated the 26th anniversary of The Flintstones movie this week by recreating a screenshot of his character from the film. Released in 1994, the live-action adaptation of the popular children's cartoon depicted how the characters might appear if the Flintstones existed in real life. In the classic family movie, MacLachlan starred as the antagonist, Cliff Vandercave, who was often seen with his pet prehistoric bird. Replacing the dinosaur with his real-life dog and wearing the same suit, MacLachlan took to Twitter to post a photo of himself revisiting Cliff to celebrate the movie's anniversary, and you can see the amusing results below.

“Son of a brachiosaurus!” 🦕 ⁣#TBT to the Stone Age & celebrating the anniversary of #TheFlintstones this week! pic.twitter.com/TgtouWfRMZ — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) May 29, 2020

Directed by Brian Levant, The Flintstones was directly inspired by the original children's cartoon series of the same name. The live-action cast featured John Goodman and Elizabeth Perkins as Fred and Wilma Flintstone with Rick Moranis and Rosie O'Donnell co-starring as Barney and Betty Rubble. Acting as a foil to our favorite Stone Age family was Kyle MacLachlan as Cliff Vandercave, the new vice-president of the Bedrock company Slate & Co. who develops an evil plan to steal their fortunes and blace the blame on Fred. Halle Berry also starred as Cliff's assistant, Miss Stone, and Liz Taylor was also featured in her final movie role.

The Flintstones movie didn't exactly strike big with critics upon its release, but it was nevertheless a tremendous success. Worldwide, the movie earned over $341 million with a budget of $46 million, and many fans of the original cartoon considered it to be a rather faithful adaptation. Because of its popularity, a follow-up movie would be released four years later when the prequel The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas premiered in 2000. MacLachlan was not featured in the follow-up, nor was his character, and new actors would also play the Flintstones and the Rubbles. This time, the movie was a flop, and no live-action Flintstones movies have been produced ever since.

We probably won't be seeing any new Flintstones movies anytime soon, but oddly enough, we will very soon be getting a reboot of MacLachlan's first movie. In 1984, MacLachlan made his film debut as Paul Atreides in the David Lynch movie Dune, a role considered to be among his best by his fans. Timothy Chalamet will next play Paul Atreides in Dennis Villeneuve's take on Dune in a new movie set to be released on Dec. 18. Although some fans had been holding out hope for a cameo from MacLachlan somewhere in the reboot, the actor has flat out denied any involvement in the movie, though he says he believes Chalamet will do a "fantastic job."

Also known for starring in the classic David Lynch series Twin Peaks, MacLachlan did have the opportunity to revisit his classic role as Dale Cooper. In 2017, he reprised the part for a special new season of the show, dubbed Twin Peaks: The Return. Clearly, the veteran actor is open to suiting back up as his most classic characters, but the recent photo of him dressing up as Cliff Vandercave still seems a bit random. The tweet above comes to us from Kyle MacLachlan on Twitter.