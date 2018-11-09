On Staten Island's very first official Wu-Tang Clan Day and the 25th anniversary of the rap masterpiece Enter the Wu Tang (36 Chambers), Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA are proud to unveil plans for The Flying Guillotine, a kung fu-inspired bar concept. The Flying Guillotine is set to be located in the upcoming Alamo Drafthouse Staten Island in late 2019. Says RZA.

"It's an extreme pleasure to be partnering with Alamo Drafthouse on their Staten Island location. When I first visited Alamo Drafthouse in 2004, I was blown away by the food, drink, and service that accompanied a slew of cool, genre and time-crossing films. The kung fu film selection was my favorite, and the opportunity to see these classics once again on a large screen returned me back to my youth."

Serving an extensive menu of themed cocktails, spirits, and collaboration beers created by RZA and Alamo Drafthouse's beverage director Bill Norris, The Flying Guillotine will also include a video store offering free rentals from an exhaustive collection of titles (including martial arts classics personally approved by RZA), as well as an archive of memorabilia and posters that cover the vast span of kung fu film history. Alamo Drafthouse Staten Island will also feature monthly screenings of martial arts classics with after-parties at The Flying Guillotine. RZA goes onto say this about his new establishment.

"Bringing the coolest movie experience to 'Shaolin' with a bar designed with the aesthetics of the Wu-Tang vibe, like the Flying Guillotine, and an extensive library of films, this location will surely be a place of many fun memories for Staten Islanders."

Located at The Boulevard development on Hylan Boulevard, Alamo Drafthouse Staten Island will feature nine auditoriums with approximately 930 luxury recliners. Both The Flying Guillotine and Alamo Drafthouse Staten Island are slated to open in late 2019. Says Tim League, founder and CEO of Alamo Drafthouse.

"Like Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn's House of Wax, The Flying Guillotine is both a bar and a museum. Kung fu movies elevated the action genre in terms of choreography, production design, and story-telling. Without this influence, there is no Matrix and there is no MIssion: Impossible as we know them today. We love this legacy and want to celebrate and share its rich history."

The Alamo Drafthouse has provided an advanced look at the Flying Guillotine with a 360 degree video that shows what the establishment will look like inside. If you're a fan of the Wu-Tang Clan or Kung-Fu movies, this is definitely a tourist spot you'll want to scribble on your bucket list.