Director John Carpenter has more iconic horror titles to his name than should really be allowed for one man, with the filmmaker revealing that there has been talk of crafting a sequel to another of his creations, 1980's The Fog. With Carpenter currently working on the upcoming Halloween sequels, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, the influential filmmaker has even stated that there are sequel ideas being bounced around for several of his movies.

"There's been talk of a sequel to The Fog. There's been talk of sequels for a bunch of my movies. They just haven't happened yet because of various reasons. But yeah, we've talked about them and I'm open to them."

Released in 1980, John Carpenter's The Fog stars Adrienne Barbeau, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Atkins, Janet Leigh and Hal Holbrook and tells the story of a strange, glowing fog that sweeps over a small coastal town in California. The fog cloaks the town with the dark secrets from the past, bringing with it the vengeful ghosts of mariners who were killed in a shipwreck there 100 years before.

The Fog was a financial success but was met with mixed reviews from critics upon release. Since then, the movie has garnered a dedicated cult following, with retrospective reviews looking upon the chills and slow suspense of The Fog a lot more favorably. The only other time that cinema has revisited The Fog is with a critically panned remake in 2005 by director Rupert Wainwright. Starring Tom Welling, Selma Blair, and Maggie Grace, the remake failed to live up to the legacy of Carpenter's original, and currently holds a putrid 4% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Legacy sequels to classic horror franchises are hot property right now, and no doubt the success of 2018's Halloween has studios wondering which other John Carpenter sequels could be equally successful. The news that potential follow-ups with have fans salivating at the prospect of returning to Carpenter classics, with Escape From New York likely high up on many wish lists.

Carpenter himself recently said he would love to work with Snake Plissksen actor Kurt Russell again, which is sure to get pulses racing. "There's a whole lot that I haven't worked with. Jennifer Lawrence, she's a brilliant actress," Carpenter said. "Amy Adams - brilliant actress. I would love to work with them, but chances of that are kind of slim. You just don't know what's going to happen. I'd also really like to work with Kurt Russell again. That would be fun. We had such a good time working together."

What The Fog 2 would be about remains as mysterious as the titular weather type, but it is certainly exciting to learn that we could soon be getting a whole host of sequels to Carpenter's previous works.

For now, we still have both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends to look forward to. Halloween Kills was originally due to hit theaters this past October but was sadly delayed due to the ongoing global situation. Halloween Kills is now scheduled to be released on October 15, 2021 with Halloween Ends set to follow on a year later, on October 14, 2022. This comes to us from NME.