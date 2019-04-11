Mark Hamill has revealed the part of The Force Awakens which shocked and angered him. Disney and Lucasfilm put out the movie at the end of 2015 under the direction of J.J. Abrams and Star Wars fans were shocked to see Luke Skywalker show up at the very end of the movie after watching the killing of Han Solo at the hands of his son. Hamill was shocked to see this too and he tried to do something about it.

For Mark Hamill, he wanted to reunite on the big screen with Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford and calls it a "missed opportunity" because it never ended up happening. The latest Star Wars trilogy has seen a lot of criticism from fans, but even Hamill admits to being angry about certain aspects. Many would have thought Hamill was bummed he didn't come on the screen until the very end, but that isn't the case. He explains.

"Everyone talks about the shock of realizing that, on Force Awakens, I don't come in until the last page, a bigger shock to me was them killing Han Solo before Luke could ever see his best friend again. I mean, it might be selfishly motivated, but I said, 'Holy cow, that's a real missed opportunity.' Even having the three of us together, even briefly."

Mark Hamill didn't just complain about The Force Awakens, he offered up his services to try and make a difference. And from the sound of things, he was on to what would have been a different and potentially better ending for the movie, which would have had a profound effect on the way The Last Jedi was written. But, in the end, J.J. Abrams and crew decided not to use Hamill's idea. He had this to say about his alternate ending to The Force Awakens.

"I pitched Abrams on the idea of, You can still have me come in at the very end, but how about this. How about Leia's trying to contact me telepathically, she gets frustrated because there's no answers, so she rushes to the new Death Star. And she almost gets there but she gets stopped by two Stormtroopers and, just before she's abducted, one Stormtrooper turns to the other one, blows him away, pulls off his helmet and says 'Hi, sis, I'm here to rescue you.' I say, 'It'll blow the roof off the joint, I'm still in it at the very end.'"

Star Wars fatigue is something else Mark Hamill recently commented on, agreeing it is a real phenomenon. The Luke Skywalker actor even admitted to feeling it himself, though he did not elaborate any further. While it's refreshing to hear Hamill has some qualms with the latest trilogy, it is also a bummer that nobody really listens to his ideas. Hamill has been there from the start and knows Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Leia better than pretty much anybody. You can read more of what Hamill had to say about the situation below.

"I think it's more effective to have people that really have a history with Han Solo witness his death and be unable to stop it. His wife, the mother of his child, his best friend, instead of two characters that have known him, what, 20 minutes? But they get the keys to the kingdom, and they're the deciders, so you just have to live with it."

Star Wars 9 will be the final movie in the Skywalker saga, so maybe some of Mark Hamill's ideas were incorporated this time around. As for his role in the movie, it is believed he will be playing a Force Ghost, though that has not yet been confirmed at this time. Hamill could very well be shown in flashback scenarios in non-ghost form too. We'll just have to wait and see. The interview with Mark Hamill was originally conducted by The Hollywood Reporter.