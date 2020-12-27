Any indications of a possible romance between Finn and Rey had to be removed from The Force Awakens novelization, claims author Alan Dean Foster. In a new interview, the author described what it was like having to put together the final installment for the book shelves, and it does not sound like it was an easy task to take on. The sequel trilogy, as a whole, has been criticized by Star Wars fans for numerous reasons over the past five years, though that was the case when the prequel trilogy was released too.

Alan Dean Foster says there was "obviously the beginnings of a relationship" between Finn (John Boyega) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) laid out in The Force Awakens. However, it failed to develop over time, which may have had to do with having different writers and directors originally on board to take on all three movies. The novelizations often provide a wealth of additional facts that were not able to be shown on the screen, though there were things that Foster was forced to remove from The Force Awakens.

Alan Dean Foster says, "There were a couple of things in there, and a couple of things that happened subsequently that bothered me." He goes on to state, "I'm going to tell you one thing they made me take out because enough time has passed, I don't think it matters..." The Force Awakens author claims, "obviously the beginnings of a relationship" between Finn and Rey had to be removed. He went on and had this to say.

"I expected to see that developed further in Episode VIII [The Last Jedi]. And zero happened with it. And we all know why zero happened with it - and there's no need to go into it in-depth - but that's, sadly, just the way things are."

Working on The Force Awakens, Alan Dean Foster says, "I did my usual thing when I do these adaptations of trying to fix things that I think need fixing in the story and fixing in the science." However, not much had to be changed in terms of the characters themselves. "The characters are fairly well-established in a screenplay," says Foster. "Some things they said to take out, and some things they left alone. Some of the things they said to take out I thought were silly and would really have improved the book if I had been able to leave them in the book, but I can't talk about those." Foster clearly did not think that taking elements out of the book were helping matters.

One of the main gripes with the sequel trilogy is the fact that a lot of the story isn't presented on the screen. Star Wars fans have to go hunt through visual dictionaries, the novelizations, comics, video games, and other sources to get a full picture of what was happening during certain parts of the movies, including how Palpatine came back after all of these years in The Rise of Skywalker. You can check out the interview with Alan Dean Foster above, thanks to the Midnight's Edge YouTube channel.