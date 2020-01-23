With James Mangold's racing drama having now been nominated for several Academy Awards, including Best Picture, you would think that the director would be due a rest. Instead Mangold is teaming up once again with his Ford V Ferrari star Matt Damon for an adaptation of Don Winslow's gritty crime novel The Force.

An adaptation of The Force has been gestating over at Fox for a few years now, with Ronin and Hannibal writer David Mamet working on a script for what was intended to be a 2019 release. Now though, James Mangold and his Logan co-writer Scott Frank have taken over the writing duties, with Fox Studios now under new management, Disney.

The critically acclaimed novel by Don Winslow centers on Detective Sergeant Denny Malone who leads an elite unit to fight gangs, drugs and guns in New York. For eighteen years he's been on the front lines, doing whatever it takes to survive in a city built by ambition and corruption, where no one is clean. What only a few know is that Denny Malone himself is dirty: he and his partners have stolen millions of dollars in drugs and cash. Now he's caught in a trap and being squeezed by the FBI. Sounds like just the kind of situation that Matt Damon would thrive in, with the role sounding somewhat reminiscent of his role in Martin Scorseses' crime epic The Departed.

With Matt Damon all set to sign on as headline star Denny Malone, and with Ridley Scott on board to produce, along with Manchester By The Sea's Kevin Walsh as well as Bad Times at the El Royale's Steve Asbell, The Force has all of the ingredients to make a rather deliciously rich cop drama.

The Force is just one of many exciting upcoming projects for A-lister Matt Damon, with the actor set to star in Tom McCarthy thriller Stillwater, as well as period drama The Last Duel where he'll be teaming up again with frequent collaborator and best friend Ben Affleck, with Ridley Scott on directing duty.

For now, you can enjoy the pair of Damon and Mangold in the exciting racing biopic Ford V Ferrari, that tells the story of American automotive designer Carroll Shelby and fearless British race car driver Ken Miles as they battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. Together, they plan to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.

The movie also stars Christian Bale as Ken Miles, along with Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone, and Ray McKinnon in supporting roles.