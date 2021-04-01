The fifth and final installment of the Purge franchise, The Forever Purge, has now been officially rated R for "strong/bloody violence and language throughout." Would you expect anything less? The R rating puts The Forever Purge in line with the rest of the series, each of which has continued the brutal violence and outward chaos that comes from the yearly celebration.

Serving as a direct sequel to 2016's The Purge: Election Year, The Forever Purge picks up following the presidential elections from the last year and abolition of the titular Purge, an event in which all crime, including murder, is legal for a 12-hour period. The Forever Purge will look at the event on a much smaller scale, following a Mexican couple escaping from a drug cartel who are left stranded on a Texas ranch. There, they will be at the mercy of a group of outsiders who decide to unlawfully continue their own Purge, turning against the couple with a desire to kill them.

Directed by Everardo Gout and written and co-produced by The Purge mainstay James DeMonaco, stars Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas, Tenoch Huerta, Leven Rambin, Will Patton, and Cassidy Freeman.

DeMonaco gave new recruit Everardo Gout some advice about how to approach The Forever Purge, telling him to think about his own views on violence before putting anything up on screen. "'I want my intentions to be crystal clear on what I think about violence and what's going on in the world.' That's what he told me," Gout revealed. "It's dystopian, but he's trying to get us to look in the mirror. It makes you think, 'Sh-t, if I get pushed into a corner, would I do the same?' Once you open that door, how do you close it again?"

Gout also wanted the movie to reflect something positive saying, "It's an amazing story of Latinos and Americans coming together to overcome despair and evil."

The Purge franchise began back in 2013 and has since become one of modern cinema's most iconic horror properties. While The Forever Purge was at one time thought to be the final installment, Purge favorite Frank Grillo recently divulged that discussions are currently taking place regarding a sixth movie, and that he is considering making a comeback. "We are talking, [DeMonaco] and I, another Purge movie," Grillo revealed. "He reached out to me not too long ago and Sébastian [K. Lemercier], the producer, and they're like, 'What do you think?' and I'm like, 'What do you think?' and they're like, 'We talked to Universal and we'll see Leo Barnes in the [next] Purge if we can come up with something great.' I said, 'I'm in. I'll do it in a heartbeat.'"

Delayed from an original July 2020 date due to the ongoing global situation, The Forever Purge is now scheduled to be released by Universal Pictures on July 9, 2021. No doubt audiences cannot wait to watch humanity tear itself apart on the big screen rather than outside their window for a change. This comes to us courtesy of Comicbook.com.