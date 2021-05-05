When it comes to filmmaking, Zack Snyder believes in not pulling any punches. This no-holds-barred approach led to the creation of the DCEU under Snyder, where Superman is a brooding alien struggling against a suspicious world, and Batman is a jaded vigilante who kills his enemies. Snyder's DCEU movies have led to highly polarized reactions from critics and the general public. And the filmmaker appears to have learned to expect such reactions to his work. In a recent interview, Snyder explained that he has decided to postpone his passion project, a movie adaptation of Ayn Rand's novel The Fountainhead until a more liberal political climate arrives.

"It's a book that is so politically charged that we need a more liberal government to do The Fountainhead so that everyone won't freak out or something."

Even before Zack Snyder took a shine to the text, The Fountainhead has been a subject of endless controversy. The book tells the story of a gifted architect, with a fierce need to protect his creations from outside interference, to the extent that he prefers to blow up the best building he ever created rather than let it be modified by lesser architects.

Under the guise of the main story, Ayn Rand uses her novel to expound her views on "Objectivism", a movement she created, that believes that one's actions must always be governed by complete self-interest, rather than out of a sense of altruism or from a desire to sacrifice one's own advantage for the good of the collective. According to Snyder, his interest in The Fountainhead is due to his interest in the story of the central architect rather than the Objectivist subtext.

"To me, it's like, if you're a filmmaker, you sort of understand if you're looking at it from that lens, building a building (the subject of The Fountainhead) and making a movie are very similar. You're making little compromises constantly. Maybe one story less, and it'll be very good. Does it really need all those fancy window frames? Maybe just make the windows. You wanted a mansion, and you end up with something that sort of looks like a house. For me, that's always what The Fountainhead was about. For a lot of people, it's a big political thing, but for me it's not so much about that."

Interestingly, what happened to the architect in The Fountainhead is almost exactly what happened with Snyder in the DCEU. After laboring for years on Justice League, Snyder exited the project following a personal tragedy. Joss Whedon was brought on in his stead and proceeded to radically change the movie to make it very different from Snyder's personal vision. Snyder once even stated that he would prefer to "blow up" his director's cut of Justice League rather than include a single frame of Whedon's reshoots.

For now, the filmmaker is busy working on his next movie Army of the Dead for Netflix, which is being described as a "zombie heist" flick. Directed and co-written by Zack Snyder, Army of the Dead stars Dave Bautista, Garret Dillahunt, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Raul Castillo, Tig Notaro, Theo Rossi, and Ana de la Reguera. The film will release on Netflix on May 21. This news originated at iheart.com.

