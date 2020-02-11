Wes Anderson is returning with a new movie called The French Dispatch this year. Now, the first poster and images have been revealed. What's more, we'll be getting a much better look at the upcoming flick very soon, as the first trailer is set to arrive online tomorrow. But first, we have this rather stylish poster to look at, which looks very much in line with what we've come to expect from Anderson, but also includes quite a bit to take in, including a preview of the massive ensemble cast.

"The film is a love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th Century French city and brings to life a collection of stories published in 'The French Dispatch' magazine."

The poster is done up to look almost like an old-school comic strip, which is fitting since this movie will be taking a look at journalism in the 20th century. We see many of the various characters in rooms in what looks to be a high-rise apartment building, with a newsroom on the top floor. The building overlooks a French city, with bustling city streets. It doesn't tell us too much, in terms of what to expect from the plot, but one would almost certainly be able to guess this had something to do with Wes Anderson, even if the poster itself didn't explicitly say so.

As for the images, they are a bit more revealing, as we see the building housing a local magazine in this quaint French town. We see an upcoming issue coming together on a corkboard, as well as a shot of Bill Murry looking a bit despondent at his desk, playing French Dispatch editor Arthur Howitzer Jr. There's also a group shot that highlights several members of Arthur Howitzer Jr.'s staff, including Owen Wilson, Elisabeth Moss and Tilda Swinton, Fisher Stevens, and Griffin Dunne. Again, the set design featured is very much in line with the filmmaker's previous work.

There are few directors who can assemble an ensemble quite like Wes Anderson, but he may have truly outdone himself this time. The cast also includes Jeffrey Wright as Roebuck Wright, a journalist inspired by James Baldwin and A. J. Liebling. Benicio Del Toro is playing an imprisoned artist named Moses Rosenthaler. Lea Seydoux is his muse Simone. Timothee Chalamet appears as a student revolutionary named Zeffirelli. Rounding out the large ensemble are Adrien Brody, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Stephen Park, Liev Schreiber, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Christoph Waltz, Jason Schwartzman, Tony Revolori, Rupert Friend, Henry Winkler, Bob Balaban and Anjelica Huston. There are quite a few repeat Anderson collaborators there, as well as some first timers. All in all, it's a stacked cast, that much is certain.

Plot details are largely being kept secretive for Wes Anderson's follow-up to the 2018 animated Isle of Dogs but it "brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city." This marks the first live-action feature for Anderson since 2014's The Grand Budapest Hotel, which was a big commercial success and was nominated for nine Oscars, including Best Picture, winning four. We'll be sure to bring the trailer your way tomorrow as soon as it's made available. The French Dispatch is set to arrive in theaters on July 24 from Searchlight Pictures. Be sure to check out the poster and the images for yourself.