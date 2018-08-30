Politics are all that's in the news lately, and the Stormy Daniels scandal involving Donald Trump has stolen a lot of headlines. But the alleged affair between the two has done little to derail Trump's presidency at this point. Times sure have changed since 1988. Back then, an extramarital relationship with the wrong person completely derailed presidential hopeful Gary Hart from his political dreams. Now, we have a first hand account of what really went down in the new drama The Front Runner, which stars acclaimed actor and genre favorite Hugh Jackman.

Oscar nominee Jackman stars as the charismatic politician Gary Hart for Academy Award-nominated director Jason Reitman in the new thrilling drama The Front Runner. The film follows the rise and fall of Senator Hart, who captured the imagination of young voters and was considered the overwhelming front runner for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination when his campaign was sidelined by the story of an extramarital relationship with Donna Rice.

As tabloid journalism and political journalism merged for the first time, Senator Hart was forced to drop out of the race, events that left a profound and lasting impact on American politics and the world stage. Also starring Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons and Alfred Molina, The Front Runner is written by Matt Bai & Jay Carson & Jason Reitman, based on the book All the Truth is Out by Matt Bai, and produced by Jason Reitman and Helen Estabrook of Right of Way Films and Aaron L. Gilbert of BRON Studios. IN a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Jason Reitman had this to say about the The Front Runner.

"This is a movie with a dozen different points of view. And you can already see in the trailer, you're going to be observing this story from every perspective. When I heard the Gary Hart story for the first time, I couldn't believe it had happened. And I couldn't believe no one had made a movie about it yet."

The Front Runner is arriving just in time for the midterm elections, in theaters November 7. The movie will be making its debut at both the Telluride and TIFF festivals over the next couple of weeks. Reitman went onto say this about The Front Runner and its first trailer.

"There was a moment when Gary Hart looked like he was going to be the next president of the United States. And within a week he was out of the race and never ran again. This trailer captured the speed with which the world was shifting under everybody's feet. It was a moment in which the Hart campaign, The Washington Post, the Miami Herald, and Hart himself were trying to make decisions in real time with not enough information and no sense of how much the landscape had changed forever."

Hugh Jackman is playing The Front Runner, Gary Hart, and he's backed up by a fine ensemble of Oscar-worthy talent that includes Vera Farming as his on-screen wife Lee Hart. J.K. Simmons will portray campaign manager Bill Dixon. And Sara Paxton is playing Donna Rice, the actress and model who was in the eye of the hurricane when it came to this particular D.C. sex scandal. You can check out the trailer and poster direct from Sony Pictures.