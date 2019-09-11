At long last, we have a trailer for The Gallows Act II. This is a sequel that has been in the works for quite some time, and has actually been finished, or at least shot, for a couple of years, based on prior reports. Sure, long-delayed releases are rarely a good sign for any movie, let alone a low-budget horror movie. That having been said, for those who enjoyed the first entry, this looks very much like it was cut from the same cloth as The Hangman is back for more blood.

The trailer is very much just a teaser and opts to focus on one scene for most of its 90-second runtime, as opposed to showing us all that much. We see some teenagers gathered around, reading a play all about The Hangman. Things then get a little funky in a not-so-good, horror movie kind of way, before they rapidly escalate to deadly. We then see several shots in quick succession detailing the carnage coming our way. It maintains the found footage aesthetic of its predecessor and feels very much in the same universe as what came before.

Directors Travis Cluff and Chris Lofing return for the sequel, which they also wrote. The cast includes Jono Cota, Jener Dasilva and Brittany Falardeau. Blumhouse head Jason Blum serves as a producer alongside Guymon Casady, Dean Schnider and Benjamin Forkner. It had previously been revealed that the sequel had been tested in 2017. As for why it took so long to secure a release? All we can do is speculate on that one. Reshoots? Clashing over the final product? Either way, it's finally coming out. In addition to the trailer, a poster for the sequel has been revealed which boasts the tagline, "Evil chooses you."

The Gallows: Act II centers on Auna Rue, a teenage vlogger and aspiring actress, who logs onto a sinister website. Unfortunately, following that action, Auna soon finds herself trapped in the malevolent world of a cursed stage play, The Gallows. After performing a passage from the play for her tiny internet fan base, she rapidly achieves the stardom she so desperately craves. But it also comes with a twisted challenge from a deadly spirit, The Hangman.

The Gallows was originally released in 2015 and turned out to be quite the financial success. Working from a tiny $2 million budget, the found footage horror flick grossed an impressive $43 million worldwide. As such, a sequel quickly entered development. This, despite the fact that it boasts just a 16 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But money talks in these situations. The Gallows: Act II is set to hit select theaters on October 25, just ahead of Halloween. The movie will also be available via digital retailers and On Demand that same day. Be sure to check out the trailer from the JoBlo Horror YouTube channel for yourself.