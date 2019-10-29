Fans waited a long time for the follow-up to 2015's The Gallows. Now, The Gallows Act II is currently available on Digital and On Demand. Coming from Blumhouse, it was announced today that the sequel will next be released on Bl-ray Combo Pack and DVD just in time for Christmas, because who doesn't like finding big scares under their holiday tree?

A supernatural thriller summoning the darkest evil through a viral challenge, The Gallows Act II, arrives on Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital) and DVD December 24 from Lionsgate.

Joining iconic horror films like Get Out, Happy Death Day, and The Purge, Blumhouse's The Gallows Act II is a sequel to 2015's The Gallows, with both films written and directed by Chris Lofing and Travis Cluff. The Gallows Act II Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD include an audio commentary with the filmmakers, a never-before-seen making-of featurette, and deleted scenes, and will be available for the suggested retail price of $24.99 and $19.98, respectively.

When teenage vlogger and aspiring actress Auna Rue logs onto a sinister website, she's trapped in the malevolent world of a cursed stage play, The Gallows. After performing a passage from the play for her tiny online fan base, Auna instantly achieves the stardom she seeks - as well as a twisted challenge from a deadly spirit (The Hangman) in this nightmarish supernatural thriller from the company that brought you Paranormal Activity and Insidious.

In a recent interview with director Travis Cluff, he talked about resurrecting the Hangman for this sequel and why they aimed for a PG-13 rating as opposed to the coveted R rating that most horror movies shoot for, even though the movie eventually wound up with that R rating anyway.

"Interestingly enough, we were talking about villains or antagonists, we did want to find something that we hadn't seen before, but also we fought very hard for a PG 13 rating, meaning we made them specifically for that. We didn't want to have someone with knives and axes and swords just chop people up with blood and guts all over the place. We wanted something more supernatural. And a rope. We thought, we hadn't seen that before. We hadn't seen a Hangman before. This is interesting, let's go this route and we can really make it something that kind of that realm of PG 13 and also brings in that new kind of iconic villain that's different. It's not the ax or the machete, or the knife with a sharp edge. But it's funny because the movie is, "for disturbing sequences of terror,"It's still rated R. Both were. We were a little surprised by that. It's kind of a compliment though."

The movie comes packed with special features. You can check out what's in store, along with the trailer, the key art and some stills pulled directly from the sequel, all thanks to Lionsgate.

BLU-RAY / DVD / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES

• Audio Commentary with Writers and Directors Travis Cluff & Chris Lofing

• "Summoning the Hangman: Staging The Gallows Act II " Featurette

" Featurette • Deleted Scenes

