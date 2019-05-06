Sylvester Stallone's Balboa Productions is taking on the North American remake of the South Korean thriller The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil. Original actor Don Lee will reprise his gang boss role for the English language remake. The original movie revolves around Lee's character after he survives a vicious attack from a serial killer and then forms an unlikely partnership with a cop. Together, they try and track down his attempted murderer and bring about justice in their own special way. The original was directed by Lee Won-tae and shot last year, which means this is pretty fast for a remake.

Sylvester Stallone will produce The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil Remake alongside Balboa Productions co-founder Braden Aftergood, Jang Won-seok, CEO of BA Entertainment, and Don Lee. The original movie has yet to premiere and will do so later this month at the Cannes Film Festival and then opens May 15th in South Korean theaters. There currently is no production start date for the remake, but it is believed it will start soon after the premieres later this month, which means a 2020 release date isn't too far-fetched.

In addition to the Cannes debut and the South Korean premiere, The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil will get a worldwide release in the near future. The movie had a budget of $9 million, but the remake will more than likely come with a bigger price tag when all is said and done. It isn't clear who else will star alongside Don Lee or who will take on the directing duties of the project, but that should all be announced in the near future. In the meantime, Sylvester Stallone is keeping very busy on other projects.

Sylvester Stallone is currently in the post-production process on Rambo 5: Last Blood after screening an early version of the sequel to the studio. Stallone and crew have taken the studio notes and are currently applying them to the final cut, which hits theaters this fall. As far as The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil is concerned, it isn't clear how hands on Stallone will be as a producer. He often likes to wear more than one hat when working on his own projects, so he might end up making more than a few visits to the set when production begins.

Sylvester Stallone is still running high off the success of Creed 2 and says he has officially retired the Rocky Balboa character. Many are expecting him to do the same with John Rambo with the release of Rambo 5: Last Blood. With that being said, the actor has promised retirement before in the past and he has yet to do so. Stallone is just going to keep going while bringing in new remakes with his production company. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil partnership with Balboa Productions.