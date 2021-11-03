Lionsgate is bringing us a holiday to remember with The Gardener, the classic tale of an ex-soldier, ala Rambo, who wants to live in peace and takes a gig as a gardener. You know that old chestnut, the gardener is actually a super soldier who sets down his weed eater and takes down a crew of armed assassins. Please, let there be more gardening puns! Favorite line in the trailer? "There's only one person who could have done this... the gardener." And that tag line? "You're ass is grass." Come on! Bring it, Bronzi!

The official synopsis reads, "The quiet of the English countryside is shattered one brutal night in this intense home-invasion thriller. A troubled wealthy family gathers in a quaint manor home for the holidays, never suspecting that bloodthirsty, sadistic Volker (Gary Daniels, The Expendables) and his crew linger at the gates, ready to attack, rob, and maim them at nightfall. But they didn't count on the estate's quiet gardener, Peter Juhasz (Robert Bronzi, Death Kiss) , who must return to the savage ways he learned as a soldier to save the family."

Some actors have slid into a niche, and have commenced to crank out films that have you swearing you saw this one already. But no, in fact, there is another daughter to save by a retired cop on vacation. I'm looking at you, Mr. Willis. To be fair, he made it onto my list of The Forgivables, when he sparred with Maddie Hayes as the mischievous, dancing detective, David Addison, in Moonlighting, but I believe we're ready for some new fare.

Then we have a completely different scenario when we consider Robert Bronzi. He is not Vanilla Icing us, claiming he penned 'Under Pressure,' and renaming it 'Ice Ice Baby,' he's owning his career as an homage to a man we've missed in cinema for decades. He's flattered by our comparisons to the great Charles Bronson. He's even officially assumed his nickname, Bronzi, to extend the salute!

He has the credentials that were required of actors in the Bronson era. This man is not building his vanity muscles and checking his Insta all day. This man is a carpenter, horse trainer, musician and former military service Mmember. He's a professionally trained actor (Maria Mezey Theatre School in Budapest) as well as stuntman, acrobat and Judo expert. He also speaks multiple languages including English, Spanish and Hungarian.

His resume is one that Bronson would have felt right at home in. From Hell to the Wild West, Once Upon a Time in Deadwood, Death Kiss, his latest Escape From Death Block 13, Cry Havoc,﻿ and he has one in the works called Wolf Soldiers. We really need those plot details, Dreamfilms GMBH Productions. I've missed the grizzled, mincing no words, take care of business characters that the '70s era was famous for. Keep 'em coming, Mr. Bronzi!

The Gardener ﻿is directed by Scott Jeffrey and written by Ben Demaree. Grab the popcorn and put down the rake. Robert Bronzi has got it covered. The Gardener is available On Digital, On Demand and DVD December 28 2021.