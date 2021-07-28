Lionsgate has just released a first look at the new Michele Civetta crime thriller hitting theaters this summer. Watch Parker (Shea Whigham) in The Gateway as he tries to help a family escape a father recently released from prison, ready to create a new up-start using his stash hidden before he went to prison. Can Parker help this troubled family in time?

Shea Whigham (True Detective, American Hustle), Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse), and Frank Grillo (The Grey) star in this gritty, edge-of-your-seat crime-thriller. Whigham is Parker, a down-on-his-luck social worker who finds himself in over his head when he tries to protect his client from her recently paroled husband. Can Parker save the family from the violent threat of the maniacal drug dealer and his crew, desperate to reclaim their priceless stash? The cast includes Shea Whigham, Olivia Munn, Taryn Manning, Mark Boone Junior, Taegen Burns with Frank Grillo and Bruce Dern.

Michele Civetta is an Emmy-nominated director. This will be his second feature film. He made his start directing music videos for Lou Reed, Sparklehorse, Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, Marracash, Ladytron, and Yoko Ono, In 2006 Civetta wrote and directed a musical feature for Sean Lennon's Capitol Records release Friendly Fire. He has since worked his way to feature films working with a wide array of actors including (ex-wife) Asia Argento, Brady Corbett, Lindsay Lohan, Carrie Fisher, Devon Aoki, Paz de la Huerta, Burt Young, Grant Morrison and artists from Yoko Ono to Donald Baechler. In 2016 Civetta's commercial Halloween Today for NBC was nominated for an Emmy Award.

Civetta's first feature film Agony tells the story of a discontented New York family woman called unexpectedly to Tuscany to execute her estranged mother's will. There, she deciphers visions of her forgotten childhood and confronts a spectral 'Lady in Red,' whose dark secret unlocks a terrifying destiny. The psychological thriller stars Asia Argento, Rade Serbedzija, Ninetto Davoli, Monica Guerritore and Franco Nero. The film received positive critical reception upon its release.

The film was a hit at Cannes. "Boasting a really strong ensemble cast, The Gateway is a gritty, tense and moving story where all actors shine. It's a perfect mix of action and drama that will entertain audiences everywhere," says Gregory Chambet of WTFilms.

The Gateway was sold at Cannes and Ryan Black, VP Acquisitions and Development had this to say. "The phenomenal performances that Michele was able to get from this incredible acting ensemble heightens the action and keeps you on the edge of your seat throughout, as you genuinely care about the protagonists and desperately want to see them get out of the no win situation they find themselves in. We are thrilled to bring The Gateway to American audiences."

And if you can't get enough of Shea Whigham (True Detective, come on!) his new project promises to bring the Hollywood past alive. He can be heard as John Wayne in the new podcast, 'Playboy Interview.' The podcast is an audio series that features teleplay-style re-enactments of the most iconic Playboy interview conversations. Actors including Rosanna Arquette, Taye Diggs, Gael Garcia Bernal, Michael Shannon, Kevin Corrigan, Gina Gershon, and Maya Hawke are to portray famous figures across history. Until then, see you September 7 in the theaters, or catch The Gateway on Apple TV and everywhere else you rent movies.