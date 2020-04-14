The Gentlemen is currently available to watch digitally and Universal Pictures has provided us with an exclusive clip to celebrate the release. Audiences usually know what they're going to get with Guy Ritchie behind the camera. The director has carved out his own niche, which is even evident in Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin. The Gentlemen still proves to be unpredictable and is currently available now on Digital, lighting up on On Demand April 14th, 2020 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on April 21st, 2020, from STXfilms and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The exclusive clip from The Gentleman features the cast talking about the movie and director Guy Ritchie. The behind-the-scenes discussions are then spliced in with some of the best parts of the critically acclaimed movie, teasing all of the action and comedy that Ritchie is known for. Every detail is taken into account by the cast, but they especially seem to really be into their wardrobe. Matthew McConaughey even provides some interesting words to describe the Guy Ritchie-directed movie.

The Gentlemen is a star-studded, sophisticated action-comedy written and directed by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes). Set in the underworld cannabis industry in London, Ritchie makes a grand return to his signature, kinetic style, enthralling and surprising audiences with every scene, made even more dynamic by the performances of its star-powered ensemble cast. The home release includes exclusive bonus content bringing audiences deeper into the provocative world of the movie and it comedy.

The Gentlemen follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he's looking to cash out of the business forever, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his lucrative domain out from under him. Featuring an all-star cast, The Gentlemen stars Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, alongside Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Golden Globe nominee Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Golden Globe winner Colin Farrell (The Lobster), Henry Golding (A Simple Favor), Golden Globe winner Hugh Grant (The Man From U.N.C.L.E.), Jeremy Strong (Succession), and Eddie Marsan (Hobbs & Shaw).

Bonus features exclusive to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital include the Behind-the-Scenes of The Gentlemen - Get up close with the talented cast of The Gentlemen as they give an inside look at the making of the film and share their experiences working with legendary director Guy Ritchie. Best Gentlemanly Quips - A selection of some of the funniest lines from T{The Gentlemen that spotlights the witty writing behind the film. Glossary of Cannabis - Viewers are given a fun educational montage highlighting the numerous nicknames of Marijuana shown throughout the film. There's a lot to unpack in the bonus features, which should be something that all fans of the movie will enjoy. A photo gallery is also included in the bonus features. You can check out our exclusive clip from {21} above.