STX Entertainment has released the first trailer for The Gentlemen. This is the latest from Guy Ritchie, who seems to be back to his old ways after having spent the last decade making big studio blockbusters, such as last year's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and this year's live-action Aladdin remake for Disney. Not to mention his pair of Sherlock Holmes movies, as well as The Man from U.N.C.L.E.. Here, the filmmaker has assembled an A-list ensemble, led by Matthew McConaughey, in what looks to be a crime flick in the vein of some of his early works, such as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Right off the bat, this trailer makes it clear Guy Ritchie is very much back to his old ways. It feels cut from the same cloth as Snatch. What we're seeing here positions this as a criminal power struggle between Matthew McConaughey and Crazy Rich Asians breakout Henry Golding. Lots of drugs, guns, cars and classy outfits. It all gets very violent, and McConaughey gets some one-liners that suit him very well. To ice the cake, it's all set to the tune of Cream's Sunshine of Your Love, which certainly adds a little something to the atmosphere.

A poster has also been revealed. Guy Ritchie, who penned the screenplay in addition to directing, took to Twitter to share it, and it's rather simple. We see a glass of whiskey, with a piece of ice shaped like a gun in it set against a pure white background. The impressive cast list is positioned above the glass. The one-sheet boasts the very simple tagline, "Criminal. Class." Ritchie seemed quite happy with the poster, as he had this to say about it.

"Probably the best film poster ever created. #TheGentlemen"

Billed as "a star-studded sophisticated action comedy," The Gentlemen centers on an American expat named Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who has managed to build a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. However, when word gets out that he's looking to cash out of the business for good, it triggers a series of plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal this pot empire right out from under him.

The rest of the cast includes Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Jeremy Strong (The Big Short), Eddie Marsan (Hobbs & Shaw), Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) and Hugh Grant (Paddington 2). The Gentlemen is set to arrive in theaters on January 24, 2020. January used to be viewed as something of a dumping ground for studios, but in recent years it's proven to be fertile ground for possible breakout hits, given the lack of major competition. We'll have to see which side of the line this one falls on. Be sure to check out the trailer from the STX Entertainment YouTube channel for yourself.

Probably the best film poster ever created. #TheGentlemenpic.twitter.com/xCYP2Cbg0W — Guy Ritchie (@realguyritchie) October 1, 2019