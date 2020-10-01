The Gentlemen is moving from the big screen to the small screen. Director Guy Ritchie (Snatch, Sherlock Holmes) has partnered with MiramaxTV to develop his latest movie into a TV series. The movie was released in theaters earlier this year and was one of few releases in 2020 to have a full, relatively uninterrupted theatrical run. That run proved to be successful enough for all parties to believe this can be turned into something beyond a one-and-done feature.

According to a new report, Guy Ritchie will write, direct and executive produce The Gentlemen TV Show. Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, who were his partners on the movie, will be on board as executive producers as well. There is no word at this time if any of the cast members from the movie will be making the jump to the TV show. Though, given how busy guys like Matthew McConaughey and Colin Farrell are these days, that seems unlikely. Marc Helwig, Head or Worldwide Television for Miramax, had this to say in a statement.

"Miramax Television is thrilled to break new creative ground in our partnership with Guy Ritchie on The Gentlemen. One of the most distinctive and prolific filmmakers working today and someone whose creativity I have admired for many years, we couldn't be more excited to bring the cinematic journey of The Gentlemen forth into the realm of global premium television."

The Gentlemen, as a movie, follows an American expat named Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey). He has built a very successful marijuana empire in London. Word gets out that he's looking to cash out of the business for good, which triggers a series of plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail as others look to steal the empire out from under him. It has not been revealed yet how the story will be adapted for television. It could be a continuation of sorts or a retelling of a similar story, expanded episodically.

Interestingly, this brings the project full circle. Guy Ritchie had originally pitched it as a TV series. It eventually became a movie instead. The cast included Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan and Hugh Grant. The Gentlemen was received reasonably well by critics, currently holding a 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It grossed $115 million at the global box office, working from a budget of just $22 million.

The idea of turning movies into TV shows has become increasingly popular in recent years as studios and streaming services look to get in edge in attracting eyeballs. No network or streaming service is currently attached to distribute the show. Guy Ritchie, meanwhile, is on quite the hot streak. He directed last year's live-action Aladdin for Disney, which grossed more than $1 billion at the box office. A sequel is in the works with Ritchie attached. The filmmaker has also wrapped filming on Wrath of Man, which is expected to arrive sometime next year. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.