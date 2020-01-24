STXfilms' commissioned Los Angeles artist Jesushands to create the very first weed movie poster for The Gentlemen, using the cannabis plant as the medium to create likenesses of the film's cast.

From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes The Gentlemen, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy, follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he's looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him (featuring an all-star ensemble cast including Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant). The Gentlemen opens in theaters nationwide today.

Zach Fernandez aka Jesushands is a self taught multi-media artist and entrepreneur based out of Los Angeles, CA. Art became a corner stone of his life at a young age as a way of communication during his turbulent childhood. Jesushands is famously known for an art installation executed on New Year's Day 2017, when he single handedly altered the Hollywood sign to say Hollyweed. Since then he has launched his own legal cannabis brand, titled of the same name, Hollyweed by Jesushands, debuting at the licensed cannabis B2B HALL OF FLOWERS, in 2019. Jesushands continues to participate in various art shows and installations around LA highlighting the culture surrounding cannabis and art something he's coined to be "Pot Art." He's also a dedicated music producer.

"One of my favorite ways to communicate to people is through music. It's a universal language."

Jesushands has been producing music for the past 15 years under various monikers and genres. Yet his best creation comes in the form of his 4 beautiful children ages 12,10,8,6. "I've definitely learned more from my kids then any other situation in life and I'm incredibly grateful.

