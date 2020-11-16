Lynne Ramsay has signed on to direct Stephen King's The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon for Village Roadshow Pictures. The project marks Ramsay's first feature since she put out You Were Never Really Here in 2017. Ramsay will direct the adaptation of King's 1999 cult classic from a script she co-wrote with Christy Hall, who is probably best-known as the co-creator of Netflix's I Am Not Okay With This. Production on The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon is expected to begin at some point next year.

From the creative mind of Stephen King, The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon focuses on nine-year-old Trisha McFarland as she strays from the path while she and her recently divorced mother and brother take a hike along a branch of the Appalachian Trail. Trisha ends up getting lost for days, wandering farther and farther astray, and has only her portable radio for comfort. A huge fan of Tom Gordon, a Boston Red Sox relief pitcher, she listens to baseball games and fantasizes that her hero will save her. While nature seems like the biggest battle for Trisha, there is something else that has been tracking her.

The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon is a psychological horror novel. Upon its release in 1999, it became a cult favorite, with some claiming that it is one of Stephen King's best stories. In 2004, a pop-up book adaptation was released with design by Kees Moerbeek and illustrations by Alan Dingman. In 2005, it was announced that horror legend George A. Romero was attached to write a direct a big screen adaptation, though that did not come to be. Instead, Romero's former wife Christine Romero, will serve as a producer on the movie.

In addition to You Were Never Really Here, Lynne Ramsay has also directed Ratcatcher (1999), Morvern Callar (2002), and We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011). Her stories tend to feature children who are going through grief, guilt, death, and its aftermath, which seems to work out perfectly for Stephen King's The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon. Ramsay does not write her own scripts, which she believes gives her a different view of the creative process when compared to writer/directors.

Along with Christine Romero, IT producer Roy Lee of Vertigo Films, along with Ryan Silbert of Origin Story and Jon Berg through Stampede Ventures will also produce The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon. Andrew Childs will executive produce and Village Roadshow Pictures' executive vice president of content, Jillian Apfelbaum, will oversee production. With the public health crisis still going on and possibly getting worse, it might be a while before The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon starts filming. With that being said, the production might just end up heading to Canada, where cases have not been as high as the United States. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce that Lynne Ramsay is directing The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon.