Yet another one of Stephen King's works is set to get the big screen treatment. It's come to light that the author's 1999 novel The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon is being adapted into a movie, with a very interesting team coming together to make it happen. Chris Romero, wife of the late horror master George A. Romero (Night of the Living Dead) has partnered with IT Chapter Two producer Roy Lee to bring the book to life.

According to a new report, Chris Romero, along with Roy Lee, Jon Berg of Vertigo Films and Ryan Silbert of Origin Story, are all on board to produce The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon as a movie. They're searching for a writer to adapt the novel and no director is attached as of yet. George A. Romero, who worked with Stephen King on movies such as Creepshow and The Dark Half, was attached to direct an adaptation of the book in the early 2000s, but it never quite got off the ground. King had this to say in a statement.

"I'm thrilled that my book is being brought to the screen, and that George's company is involved. Chris (Romero) has worked long and hard to make this project happen."

This comes in the wake of 2017's IT, which went on to become the highest-grossing horror movie ever, with IT Chapter Two on the way next month. The sequel is expected to rake in equally large piles of cash. Since that adaptation's success, a slew of Stephen King properties have been tapped as adaptations. Aside from this year's Pet Sematary remake, Roadwork, In the Tall Grass, The Long Walk, Salem's Lot, Rest Stop and The Talisman are all in various stages of development. Plus, The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep is on the way in November.

The Stephen King story The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon centers on a nine-year-old girl named Trisha McFarland. She wanders from the path while out on a hike with her recently divorced mother and brother. What starts as a minor misstep leads to Trisha being lost for days, wandering farther and farther from civilization. Left with few rations and just her portable radio to comfort her, this huge fan of Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Tom Gordon listens to baseball games and fantasizes that her hero will save her. Unfortunately, the treacheries of the wilderness aren't her only problem, as something dangerous may be tracking Trisha through the woods.

At this point, there is an increasingly smaller number of Stephen King books that haven't been adapted in some form or another. While it's not always ranked high on everyone's overall King rankings, The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon is one of those works and there is something in the water when it comes to the author's writing right now that is gelling with the public consciousness. Now would seem to be the right time. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.