The Glorias trailer has arrived. Journalist, fighter, and feminist Gloria Steinem is an indelible icon known for her world-shaping activism, guidance of the revolutionary women's movement, and writing that has impacted generations. In the nontraditional biopic, Julie Taymor crafts a complex tapestry of one of the most inspirational and legendary figures of modern history, which is based on Steinem's own biographical book My Life on the Road. The movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video September 30th.

The Glorias trailer traces Steinem's influential journey to prominence-from her time in India as a young woman, to the founding of Ms. magazine in New York, to her role in the rise of the women's rights movement in the 1960s, to the historic 1977 National Women's Conference and beyond. Steinem was met with opposition every step of the way, and the trailer does more than hint at that. The movie had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on in January of this year, where it received praise from critics. Shortly after, Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment acquired distribution rights to the movie.

The Glorias includes a number of iconic women who made profound contributions to the women's movement, including Dorothy Pitman Hughes (Janelle Monáe), Flo Kennedy (Lorraine Toussaint), Bella Abzug (Bette Midler), Dolores Huerta (Monica Sanchez) and Wilma Mankiller (Kimberly Guerrero). Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson, and Ryan Keira Armstrong all take on the role of Steinem at different times in her life. Moore and Vikander play her from age 20 to 40.

Julie Taymor gives us her singular take on that rare genre- the Female Road Picture, one in which the female leads do not die in the end, and where the "narrative" is not driven by romance or a bad marriage, or unrequited love or, for that matter, men. Gloria Steinem's road story is about her Meetings With Remarkable Women. And that is a love story in itself. Steinem was recently interviewed about her outlook on life. She had this to say.

"Well, I would only say that hope is a form of planning. Hope is what we have as a vision of the future, and if you allow that to be taken away from you, then you're defeated from the beginning. So it isn't that I'm blindly optimistic, though I am hopeful, but I do treasure and value and try to gain support in myself for hope, and that means being with people who share your hopes. We are communal animals. We're not meant to be by ourselves, and that's what social justice movements are for."

The Glorias is directed by Julie Taymor, who also wrote the screenplay with Sarah Ruhl. Gloria Steinem's story was also recently told in the stage play Gloria: A Life with Christine Lahti playing the feminist leader Off-Broadway. Her story was also told in Hulu's Mrs. America where she was played by actress Rose Byrne. You can check out the trailer for The Glorias above, thanks to the RoadsideFlix YouTube channel.