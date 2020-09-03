Roadside Attractions has released a new trailer for The Glorias. This is a new biopic about iconic journalist Gloria Steinem, with both Julianne Moore (Still Alice, Boogie Nights) and Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl, Tomb Raider) playing here. Julie Taymor (Across the Universe, The Tempest) is in the director's chair and, per the studio, she "crafts a complex tapestry of one of the most inspirational and legendary figures of modern history." The movie is based on Steinem's biography My Life on the Road. As we can see from the trailer, this is not going to be a traditional biopic but it does appear to be a powerful look at the life of a cultural icon.

The trailer opens up with Julianne Moore as Glira Steinem, walking into a biker bar only to be recognized instantly. We then shift to Alicia Vikander, who is trying to convince her editor that she should write about the women's movement, something he doesn't even know exists. We get a strong sense of the uphill battle she faces, as well as the relentless nature of her spirit. This is very much a powerful woman who, in the face of adversity, did not take no for an answer.

Julie Taymor co-wrote the screenplay alongside Sarah Ruhl. The movie includes several iconic women who made profound contributions to the women's movement alongside Gloria Steinem, including Dorothy Pitman Hughes (Janelle Monae), Flo Kennedy (Lorraine Toussaint), Bella Abzug (Bette Midler), Dolores Huerta (Monica Sanchez) and Wilma Mankiller (Kimberly Guerrero). The studio also has strong words about Taymor's work, saying the following about the movie.

"Taymor gives us her singular take on that rare genre, the Female Road Picture, one in which the female leads do not die in the end, and where the 'narrative' is not driven by romance or a bad marriage, or unrequited love or, for that matter, men. Gloria's road story is about her 'Meetings With Remarkable Women'. And that is a love story in itself."

The Glorias traces Steinem's influential journey to prominence, from her time in India as a young woman, to the founding of Ms. magazine in New York, to her role in the rise of the women's rights movement in the 1960s, to the historic 1977 National Women's Conference and beyond. Steinem is a journalist, social-political activist and feminist icon who is known for her activism, as well as being a major part of the women's movement during the late 60s and early 70s. Her influential writing, not only in Ms. Magazine but also during her time at New York Magazine, has had a lasting impact and proved to be majorly influential.

In addition to the trailer, a new poster has also been released, which we've included for you to check out as well. It showcases both Moore and Vikander, as well as Monae as Dorothy Pitman Hughes. The Glorias will be available via digital retailers on September 30 for purchase, in addition to streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Roadside Attractions. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.