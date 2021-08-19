﻿Grab a slice of cheesecake to celebrate, as The Golden Girls are heading to the big screen for the first time in September. In honor of nearly 40 years of the iconic sitcom, ABC Signature has partnered up with Fathom Events to bring several fan favorite episodes to theaters for two days in September for what's called Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls. On Sept. 14, 36 years to the day the comedy series premiered on television, the first screening will be shown in theaters followed by another screening on Sept. 21.

It's not clear which episodes will be screened for the event, but most big fans will just be happy to see the leading ladies on the big screen together regardless. The series is also known for its iconic theme song, Cynthia Fee's "Thank You for Being a Friend." For some fans, hearing that song in the theater alone will be worth the price of admission. The Golden Girls have long been the queens of the small screen, but it will be a different experience watching them in theaters.

Created by Susan Harris, the series stars Bea Arthur as Dorothy Zbornak, Betty White as Rose Nylund, Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux, and Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo. It follows the lives of four older women sharing a friendship and a home in Miami, each with their own distinct personalities wonderfully brought to life by the cast. The show aired for seven seasons and was a critical hit with all four stars receiving an Emmy Award for their roles on the show.

"I can't believe I'm the only one left because I [was] the oldest!" White said while looking back at the show in January, via OK Magazine. "It was so exciting to be with four people with that chemistry - I'll never forget that first read. It was like we had been working together forever! I still get goosebumps thinking about it."

While White feels Arthur didn't always care for her overly positive attitude on set, she added: "You can't work that closely together and not become a family. I hear these horror stories about series where they don't speak off camera. How do you do comedy if you're not speaking to each other? ... The last episode of The Golden Girls - it was a very wet show. There were a lot of tears."

The legacy of The Golden Girls has continued to live on through various tribute shows. Australian screenwriter Thomas Duncan-Watt and producer Jonathan Rockefeller have produced puppet parody shows featuring puppet versions of the characters reenacting fan favorite scenes from the actual series. The newest incarnation of the show, called That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody, is currently on tour with tickets to see the show in November now available.

Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls will screen in select movie theaters on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and Tuesday, Sept. 21. In the meantime, fans can stream the classic series on Hulu. For more information and to purchase tickets for the show's big screen celebration in September, you can visit the official website for Fathom Events.