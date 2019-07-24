Warner Bros. Has released the second trailer for the upcoming film The Goldfinch. Directed by award winner John Crowley (Brooklyn), The Goldfinch is based on Donna Tartt's novel by the same name. The book spent 30 weeks on The New York Times Best Sellers list and went on to win the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. Now, Warner Bros. Pictures and Amazon Studios aim to bring it to the screen.

Starring Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver) as Theo Decker and Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman (The Hours, Big Little Lies), The Goldfinch is a story of hope and tragedy. Theodore "Theo" Decker was 13 years old when his mother was killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The tragedy changes the course of his life, sending him on a stirring odyssey of grief and guilt, reinvention and redemption, and even love. Through it all, he holds on to one tangible piece of hope from that terrible day...a painting of a tiny bird chained to its perch. The Goldfinch.

The film carries us seamlessly through Theo's story as a young boy played by Oakes Fegley (Pete's Dragon) as he grapples with his guilt and the horror he witnessed while trying to "get back to a normal routine". But as he says, "its my fault she died," we see the pain that carries him to adulthood. Thriving star Ansel Elgort introduces us to an all grown up Theo still clinging to the painting he found at the disaster site. Theo contemplates his life while meeting an array of people. At one point, he determines that:

"Everything is before and after. In the middle is the painting."

The screenplay comes to us from Oscar nominee Peter Straughan (The Snowman and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), so we can expect a lot of dialogue and subtlety. Just like The Goldfinch, both The Snowman and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy were based on novels.

The trailer brings us the beautiful contrasting colors of warm reds and cool blues from Oscar-winning director of photography Roger Deakins (Blade Runner 2049). The visuals complimenting the changing tones and time periods are designed Oscar-nominated production designer K.K. Barrett (Her) and Costume designer Kasia Walicka Maimone (Bridge of Spies).

The Goldfinch's star-studded casts consists of Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things, IT), Sarah Paulson (The Post, American Crime Story), Luke Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums), and Jeffrey Wright (The Hunger Games films). As well as Ashleigh Cummings (Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries), Willa Fitzgerald (Little Women), Aimee Laurence (Chicago P.D.), Denis O'Hare (American Horror Story), and Boyd Gaines (2014's Driving Miss Daisy).

The Goldfinch is produced by Nina Jacobson (The Hunger Games films, American Crime Story) and Brad Simpson (World War Z,American Crime Story). Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Kevin McCormick, Sue Kroll and Courtenay Valenti served as executive producers. The film is edited by Kelley Dixon (Breaking Bad). The music is by Trevor Gureckis (Bloodline).

The film is expected to release on September 3, 2019 with a R rating for drug use and language. This trailer comes direct from Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios.