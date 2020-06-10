We have been hearing whispers, rumors and a desire to see The Goonies 2 happen for a very long time, yet nothing has ever materialized. At least one man is doing his best to make it happen, and that man is Adam F. Goldberg. The creator of The Goldbergs has been secretly working on his own The Goonies 2 screenplay (just for fun) and, to further prove how serious he is about making this become a reality, he shared a piece of concept art while revealing that he had scheduled a big meeting with original director Richard Donner before lockdown happened.

I rival @joshgad as ultimate fan of #TheGoonies. For the last 9 years I’ve been secretly writing PART 2 for fun. It’s my masterpiece. I even had a big meeting scheduled with Richard Donner… canceled 'cause of the lockdown! THE GOONIES 2 WILL happen when life resumes. Promise!!! pic.twitter.com/sBxgaDHjg0 — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) April 27, 2020

Adam F. Goldberg is an unapologetically huge fan of The Goonies, which was directed by Richard Donner and produced by Steven Spielberg. Recently, Josh Gad held a virtual reunion with the cast. Goldberg then took to Twitter to reveal that he has been working on a screenplay for nine years in secret, and was set to pitch it to Donner before the lockdown happened. Here is what he had to say at the time.

The script page features the title page "The Goonies II: Never Say Die." It also has the date March 4 at the bottom with "Richard Donner Presentation." It seems that is the date this meeting was supposed to go down. As for the concept art, it was cooked up by Garbage Pail Kids artist Michael Barnard. It features a group mostly cloaked in shadow coming upon a gigantic skull in a cave. Some Spanish text is on the forehead which translates to "One mistake shall rain down fear / Feel the wrath of the Devil's Tears."

This idea goes back a long way, with Adam F. Goldberg originally pitching the idea in 2005. But Richard Donner didn't feel anything in that pitch was able to match the pirate ship at the end of the original. As Goldberg tells it, he's been thinking about how to do that since 2006, and inspiration struck him in 2013. He's been working on the screenplay on his own volition ever since. In the piece breaking down Goldberg's plans, he explained that he is going to do everything he can to not ruin anyone's childhood, and that includes listening to the fans, if this at all picks up any steam and moves forward.

"I'll be lurking on the message boards, so instead of telling me I suck and I'm ruining your childhood, tell me what you want to see in a sequel! And what the hell do I do with Sloth?"

Once the piece went live, Adam F. Goldberg once again reiterated how serious he is. Even though Richard Donner and Steven Spielberg have cast doubt on being able to live up to the original, Goldberg is determined to make this dream a reality. Taking to Twitter, he had this to say.

The Goonies is about as big as they come in terms of nostalgia-inducing 80s classics. Undoubtedly, Warner Bros. would jump at the chance to make this happen if Donner and Spielberg sign off. The question is, can Goldberg crack the code? This news comes to us via /Film.

Thank you @slashfilm for writing about my quest to make this dream a reality! Spielberg and Donner have said that it's impossible to come up with a great concept for The Goonies 2, but us Goonies never say die!!! https://t.co/I5lWDJqUvh — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) June 9, 2020