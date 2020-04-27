The Goonies Cast Reunion happened this morning, and there were some surprises. Producer Steven Spielberg and director Richard Donner arrived online to discuss the long-talked about sequel. Host Josh Gad was able to pull the whole gang together in honor of the iconic movie's 35th anniversary. Original stars Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Ke Huy Quan, Martha Plimpton, and Kerri Green all appeared on the special from their homes, along with Joe Pantoliano and Robert Davi who played the villainous Fratelli brothers.

The Goonies writer Chris Columbus, executive producer Steven Spielberg, and director Richard Donner also took part in the conversation. Obviously, a superfan like Josh Gad was not going to let his opportunity to ask about The Goonies 2 slip through his fingers. So, he boldly asked Spielberg and Donner about the long-talked about project. Spielberg had this to say.

"Chris, Dick and I - and Lauren [Shuler Donner] - have had a lot of conversations about it. Every couple of years we come up with an idea but then it doesn't hold water."

Steven Spielberg went on to say that the original cast and crew of The Goonies "raised the bar" so high that they can't seem to find a better idea. "Until we do, people are just going to have to look at this [livestream] a hundred times!" For now, it looks like The Goonies 2 really isn't going to happen, though that has pretty much been the consensus for the past few years after receiving false hope on more than one occasion. Sean Astin and Corey Feldman have talked about the sequel idea a lot over the years, often teasing that a story was close to coming into fruition.

When discussing a sequel to The Goonies, Richard Donner, who just celebrated his 90th birthday, asked Steven Spielberg, "How are you going to find seven miserable kids like this again that are new and fresh?" Donner was obviously joking, but he has admitted several times over the years that wrangling the young cast on the original set was a pretty large chore. However, he seems like he would be more than open to getting the gang back together to work on something in the future. While the sequel is more than likely out of the question, it would be nice to see The Goonies cast reunite for a bit longer of an in-person special in the near future.

Cyndi Lauper, who wrote the movie's theme song "The Goonies 'R' Good Enough", also made a cameo in The Goonies reunion special this morning. The original case were having an excellent time seeing each other and asking questions, while Josh Gad sat back in nerd heaven. While it was pretty special to have the original cast all included, it was pretty amazing that they were able to get the Fratellis, Lauper, Steven Spielberg, Chris Columbus, and Richard Donner on board. You can watch the reunion below, thanks to Josh Gad's YouTube account.