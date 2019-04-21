Exactly five years ago, way back in April 2014, director Richard Donner boldly proclaimed that The Goonies 2 was officially happening with himself back at the helm and most of the original cast set to return, except for perhaps Jeff Cohen, who played Chunk and went onto become a big time law professional who left acting behind in his teens. Since that time, we've only heard the murmurs say it was still happening, though some of the cast have come out at various points claiming it was dead. Now Sean Astin, who starred as Mikey in the movie, doesn't think it will ever happen.

It seems The Goonies cast is too old to return for another adventure. Sean Astin has been doing the promotional rounds for his new Netflix series No Good Nick. Of course the subject of The Goonies 2 came up. Sadly, it sounds like this sequel is way past its expiration date at this point. Astin goes onto say this about the likelihood of it ever happening.

""I think we've probably passed the threshold for which all of us original cast members are right for doing a sequel."

That doesn't mean we won't get another The Goonies movie. A reboot is always possible. And while most remakes of popular movies from the 80s have been met with distain from fans and original cast members alike, Sean Astin doesn't seem to mind if this particular title gets a makeover for modern audiences. And above that, he doesn't even care if it's as good as the original. Sean Astin says this.

"If it's not as good as the original Goonies, that's fine, who cares?"

Director Richard Donner, who did the first one over thirty years ago, is now 88 years old. Many, including Corey Feldman, who played Mouth, believe the filmmaker is simply too old to direct a sequel. And no one wants to do it without him behind the camera. Richard Donner hasn't directed a movie since 16 Blocks way back in 2006. That was 13 years ago.

As of 2017, there still wasn't a script for The Goonies 2, even though Richard Donner had promised they were working on a story. Some believed that story would involve the original Goonies going on an adventure with their own children. There was also talk that a Goonies animated series could happen, something that had been talked about since at least 2007.

There is nothing new on that front, though a Goonies animated series would be a good fit for Netflix, with Sean Astin already a permanent fixture there. He starred as the extremely popular character Bob in Stranger Things, now he has No Good Nick on the streaming service. Perhaps he could narrate the further adventures of the original Goonies in animated form. And Feldman still sounds the same, so throw him back in there as Mouth. These quotes originally appeared at Collider.