Will The Goonies 2 ever happen? According to Sean Astin, Ke Huy Quan, and Corey Feldman, it will happen "someday." This is a question that the main cast of the iconic movie have been answering for over 30 years now. Thankfully, Astin, Quan, and Feldman don't seem to be sick of talking about the movie they all made together as kids. Fans of the original movie have been wondering about a sequel and hopes kicked up once again when Feldman revealed that he and Astin had written a treatment and presented it to Richard Donner. However, the story was reportedly "too expensive" to make.

The Goonies 2 question was inevitable at the Fan Expo and Sean Astin, Ke Huy Quan, and Corey Feldman were prepared for it. Astin first answered in song by singing, "someday," which got a good reaction from the crowd and from Feldman. "That is the most asked question I've heard for the last 30 years," Quan said while laughing. "The someday part, someday it'll happen," Astin explained. While this isn't saying there's a production start date, it is reassuring for fans who have been waiting for any kind of update.

Sean Astin continued by saying, "The audience wants it, they're gonna do it, it's annoying it's taking so long, I'm sorry on behalf of Steven Spielberg." Corey Feldman then joked, "Yeah, we'll get it done tomorrow, I swear." Ke Huy Quan then seriously said, "Someday. Someday it'll happen." Richard Donner boldly proclaimed The Goonies 2 was going to happen in 2014, but there hasn't been any news updates since then and the project appears to be gone, at least with the thought of the original cast returning.

Sean Astin talked about The Goonies 2 back in April of this year, noting that he believes we've gone past the "threshold" to bring back the original cast. With that being said, the reboot is probably going to happen at some point, and Astin is perfectly okay with that happening. "The audience is so powerful and so devoted to it that I'm absolutely convinced that it will at the very least will be rebooted," says the actor. As for the rest of the cast, they're all still close to this day and Corey Feldman refers to them as a big family.

The Goonies 2 will happen in some form or fashion, but it might not resemble what we had originally envisioned. And if Sean Astin is okay with that, than the fans should be too. There has been a lot of backlash surrounding movies from the 80s receiving the reboot and remake treatment, but they can have some benefit when turning on a new generation the source material. At the very least, we'll probably get some cameos if and when a reboot is seriously considered. The Goonies 2 Fan Expo news was first reported by Comic Book.