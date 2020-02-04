It's hard to believe that The Goonies is turning 35, and we are still no closer to a sequel than the day this iconic family adventure from producer Steven Spielberg and director Richard Donner hit theater screens. The movie was shot in Astoria, where thousands of Goonies fans flock each year, though owners of Mikey's house have tried to keep garbage-leaving tourists away. This year, Oregon is embracing its Goondock roots with an exciting celebration for the classic movie.

It's been 35 years since The Goonies audiences first went in search of treasure with a lovable band of kids from Astoria into the caves beneath the northern Oregon coastline and Ecola State Park. To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the film, Oregon Film and Travel Oregon will offer public screenings of the movie in five cities around the state, from Salem Cinema to BendFilm, Eugene's Broadway Metro to Baker City, La Grande and The Egyptian Theatre in Coos Bay. This combined effort and tour is to support the Oregon Film Museum and the official Goonies Day in Astoria celebration event June 4-7, 2020.

During the four-day event, Goonies fans can hear tales about filming from those who were there, bowl at "Chunk's Bowling Alley" as seen in the film, and embark on their own adventure with an interactive scavenger hunt. Official memorabilia, including t-shirts, hats, glassware, and more, will be available at the event's headquarters, which will once again be at the Astoria Armory. Visit the event's website at www.thegoondocks.org for updates.

Possibly the most renowned of all #OregonMade films, The Goonies remains a seminal experience for generations of filmgoers and self-described Goonies around the world who never say die. Throughout each year thousands of people come to Astoria to celebrate the film and the iconic setting of the movie through combined efforts spearheaded by the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, the Clatsop County Historical Society and the Oregon Film Museum (who's building is the actual set for the opening jail-break scene of the film) with support from dozens of community members. Said Todd Davidson, Travel Oregon CEO.

"This celebration is dedicated to the amazing Goonies fans and the special places where it was filmed. We hope this June's events will find Goonies lovers on location reliving one of the most beloved coming-of-age stories of the 1980s."

Says Tim Williams, Executive Director of Oregon Film.

"We're so lucky as a state to have these creative partners to bring together a community to celebrate a film like this. It's always such a pleasure to remind people of the deep and exciting history this state has with film, and then gather together in places like Astoria to showcase famous Oregon locations."

Screening Events Dates:

• Saturday, March 21 - Egyptian Theatre (Coos Bay) - Two Screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., tickets available at the Box Office.

• Sunday, April 5 - Salem Cinema (Salem) - 2:15 p.m.

• Friday, April 10 - hq (La Grande) - 7 p.m.

Presented in partnership with Eastern Oregon Film Festival

• Saturday, April 11 - Churchill School (Baker City) - 7 p.m.

FREE Screening - First Come, First Served

• Monday, April 20 - Old St. Francis Theatre (Bend) - 6 p.m.

Presented in partnership with BendFilm

• Thursday, April 23 - Broadway Metro (Eugene) - 7 p.m.

Tickets can be pre-purchased online on the links above, or at the box office on the day of each screening.

About Goonies Day: Hey You Guys! The Goonies is 35. Eager to relive one of the most beloved coming-of-age stories of the 1980s, fans will flock to Astoria and surrounding area to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the cult classic film The Goonies, June 4-7, 2020. The Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce and Oregon Film Museum partner to organize this Celebration.

You can be a part of the Celebration. There are a number of opportunities for companies to sponsor the event. Businesses can participate by hosting or offering a themed experience. Individuals who would like to assist during the Celebration as a volunteer will be able to sign up online this spring. Contact Regina ([email protected]) if you'd like more information on any of these opportunities.

They will host a community information session this winter to share these opportunities and more or visit the event's website at www.thegoondocks.org for updates.

