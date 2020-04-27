One of the most iconic ensemble casts in adventure movies, the characters from 1985's The Goonies have reunited on actor Josh Gad's Youtube channel. And you can watch the cast reunion live, with video streaming from each of The Goonies homes.

The announcement was made via the social channels for Josh Gad with a video featuring The Goonies star Sean Astin who recited the classic "Troy's Bucket" monologue. Astin is joined by cast members Josh Brolin (Brand), Kerri Green (Andy), Corey Feldman (Mouth), Ke Huy Quan (Data), Martha Plimpton (Stef) and Jeff Cohen (Chunk).

The Goonies has ascended to the rarest heights of pop culture stardom right alongside movies like E.T. and Indiana Jones. Co-produced and directed by Richard Donner from a screenplay by Chris Columbus, its story follows a group of young friends who live in the "Goon Docks" neighborhood of Astoria, Oregon.

The adventure begins with their attempt to save their homes from foreclosure. While doing so, they discover an old treasure map that takes them on an adventure to unearth the long-lost fortune of One-Eyed Willy, a legendary 17th-century pirate. During the entire adventure, they are chased by a family of criminals who also want the treasure for themselves.

The movie, for which Steven Spielberg acted as executive producer, was praised for the performance of its lead cast, and the mix of adventure and sentiment that Spielberg is known for. While The Goonies was not a huge blockbuster upon release, over time it developed a cult following as viewers revisited the film on DVD and cable television.

The cast of the film has since gone on to have successful careers. Sean Astin transitioned to playing the lead in films like Rudy and becoming a part of another iconic adventure film series, The Lord of the Rings. The actor, along with the rest of the cast, has spoken fondly of his time spent filming The Goonies.

Meanwhile, Josh Brolin, who played the role of bullying older brother Brand Walsh, previously revealed that a major part of his career was spent hating the film and his role in it. But the actor has also stated that he has now come to love The Goonies and is grateful for the boost it provided to his career.

There have been more than a few demands to make a sequel to The Goonies, an idea that the cast also supports. However, considering it has been several decades since the original was released, it would be difficult to make another coming-of-age film featuring the original cast. Knowing Hollywood's penchant for recycling cult hits, it is only a matter of time until we see a Goonies reboot with a fresh cast.

The Goonies 35th anniversary reunion interview is Josh Gad's latest attempt to make the lockdown easier for his fans. In the past, the actor had taken to reading stories online for children and also collaborating with Disney on a collection of animated shorts posted on social media featuring the character of Olaf from Frozen having a series of brief adventures.