The original cast of The Goonies is reuniting for a special cause next week. Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Martha Plimpton, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Jonathan Ke Quan, Jeff Cohen, Joe Pantoliano, and Robert Davi will all take part in the reunion on December 5th. The gang is getting back together in order to raise money and awareness to benefit No Kid Hungry and "its work feeding kids and families amid the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The event is free to stream and donations will be encouraged."

This is the second time this year that members of The Goonies cast have reunited. Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Martha Plimpton, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Jonathan Ke Quan, Jeff Cohen, Robert Davi, Joe Pantoliano, Richard Donner, Chris Columbus, Steven Spielberg, and Cyndi Lauper previously joined Josh Gad for his Reunited Apart series over the summer. To date, Gad's reunion has been watched over 3 million times, which means that a lot of people will more than likely tune in to see them all together again.

Richard Donner says he and the rest of the Goonies crew are "honored" to represent No Kid Hungry. "The same spirit of bravery, sacrifice, and camaraderie that The Goonies showed in our movie is what families all over the world are experiencing as we all face this pandemic," he said. Tom Nelson, CEO of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign had this to say about the reunion benefit.

"With more students learning virtually than ever before and with record jobs and wages lost, an unprecedented number of kids are going hungry during this crisis. Amidst this increased need and an uncertain school year, kids need our support more than ever. We're grateful to the cast of The Goonies, Warner Bros., and Warner Media and those tuning in to the reunion special to help ensure kids have access to the food they need."

Adam F. Goldberg, the creator of The Goldbergs sitcom, recently sparked hope that The Goonies 2 still might happen by showing off some of his own concept art and announcing that he was presenting it to Richard Donner. "Big news! I tried to wait out this damn pandemic to present Richard Donner The Goonies 2 in person... but I caved and set a zoom for Fri. Never say die, people!" Goldberg wrote on Twitter.

The original cast of The Goonies has talked about a sequel for years, though nothing has really happened with the many ideas that have been floated. Sean Astin is under the assumption that it will have to be a reboot or a remake to work since he and the original cast members aren't getting any younger. Whatever the case may be, fans of the iconic 1980s movie should be excited to see everybody together again. You can get more information about No Kid Hungry from their official website.