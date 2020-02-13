A remake of The Goonies is in the works... well, sort of. According to a new report, Fox has placed in a pilot order for a potential television series focusing on a substitute teacher and three students creating an amateur remake of the beloved '80s movie. Greg Mottola (Superbad) is executive producing the project and will direct the pilot, and Sarah Watson (The Bold Type) has also signed on to write the script. Also on board to executive produce are Gail Berman, Lauren Shuler Donner, Richard Donner, and Amblin's Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank.

The Goonies Re-Enactment TV Show is currently untitled. The drama series sounds a bit like School of Rock meets Be Kind, Rewind. According to the show's formal logline, the drama would specifically follow Stella Cooper, a woman "carrying a heavy secret" who takes up work as a substitute teacher when she returns to her hometown from New York. When she meets three young students with big dreams of making it as filmmakers, she grows inspired and joins them with their efforts to develop an "impossibly ambitious shot-for-shot remake of one of their favorite movies - The Goonies." If the project goes to series, the story will "inspire a town in desperate need of hope in this love letter to the power of cinema, storytelling and dreams."

Directed by Richard Donner, The Goonies was written by Chris Columbus with a story by Steven Spielberg. It starred Corey Feldman, Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Ke Huy Quan. Set in an Oregon neighborhood, the movie sees a group of children whose discovery of an old treasure map leads to them seeking out the legendary fortunes of the notorious pirate One-Eyed Willy. Unfortunately, they aren't the only ones with riches on their minds, as a gang of criminals want the treasure for themselves as well.

This potential series about a fictional remake of The Goonies certainly sounds intriguing, but many fans of the original movies still have one big question on their mind. Will we ever finally get the long-rumored sequel with the original cast returning? Well, if several stars of The Goonies are to be believed, then the follow-up movie will happen eventually. Last year, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, and Ke Huy Quan suggested that the sequel will happen "someday." Several years ago, Richard Donner also openly said he had plans to develop The Goonies 2 as well, but as we've seen, such a project has yet to make traction, with this new Fox pilot serving as the closest we've come so far.

No casting information has been revealed for the untitled Goonies-inspired pilot, and it's unclear when production is set to begin. Because Fox has only put in the order for the pilot, it's also possible the show might fail to make it to air if the network isn't satisfied with how the debut episode turns out. Perhaps if the series does see a release and if it does well, the chances of us seeing The Goonies 2 happen will be much higher. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.