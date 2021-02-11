Directing duo, The Russo Brothers, have been teasing Captain America star Chris Evans' upcoming foray into villainy in the Netflix spy thriller, The Gray Man. While Evans has become well-known as one of the most heroic members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he did recently play a ne'er-do-well in Rian Johnson's modern day whodunnit, Knives Out, for which his knitwear style was a huge hit, leaving audiences wondering whether he will continue to sport cosy looking sweaters while hunting down rogue assassins in The Gray Man.

"Yeah exactly - no he's going to wear some crazy shit in this one. He's a really unique character, and this is Evans as a villain so it's a really interesting character and I think he's going to get to flex quite a bit in this role."

As well as teasing Evans' role in the movie, the Russo's also offered some insight into what audiences can expect with the thriller, calling it a "modern interpretation of a spy thriller" inspired by the Bond franchise. They also touted The Gray Man as "a big pop culture film infused with modern thematics and politics."

Based on the 2009 debut novel by Mark Greaney, The Gray Man follows a former CIA operative turned freelance assassin named Court Gentry, who is also known as the Gray Man. Ryan Gosling will star as Gentry, who is hunted across the globe by his former CIA cohort Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans, with Knives Out star Ana De Armas and Luke Cage's Alfre Woodard also recently added to the cast.

The Gray Man is set to be one of Netflix's biggest investments to date, with the budget reportedly set at upwards of $200 million. The project see Evans reunite with Avengers: Endgame directing duo Joe and Anthony Russo, with the filmmaker brothers recently revealing that they are planning for the movie to spawn a franchise centered on Evans and Ryan Gosling's characters. While speaking at last year's CCXP event, Joe Russo explained that the first movie will not leave audiences with all the answers, making way for more adventures to come. "What we're doing on Gray Man that's different [is]... we're not gonna answer every question in the first movie," he said.

"This is being conceived as a series of films, and again, potentially branching out, we could follow other characters, but we're not gonna answer every question in the movie. So you're gonna finish the movie, [and] have a complete story, but you're still gonna have questions about the wider universe. And I think that's one way to break the model a little bit, is to not give the audience everything in one film. Don't have a close-ended narrative. Have an open-ended narrative that's [like] a chapter in a book."

Filming on The Gray Man was recently pushed back due to the ongoing global situation. The movie was initially due to begin production as early as January 18, but, with the change in circumstances, Netflix instead decided to push production back several weeks in order to ensure the health and safety of the cast and crew. Filming is now scheduled to begin in March, meaning audiences will have to wait a little longer before seeing Hollywood heavy-hitters Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans chase and fight each other across the globe. This comes to us courtesy of Lights Camera Barstool.