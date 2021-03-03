Netflix is getting ready for its biggest movie ever with The Gray Man, which pairs Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling for an espionage thriller based on the best-selling book of the same name. It was more recently announced that Alfre Woodard had joined the cast. Today, Netflix announces two more additions, with Billy Bob Thornton coming aboard alongside current Bridgerton breakout and fan favorite Rege-Jean Page.

Netflix's Bridgerton was an instant hit right out of the gate when it premiered on the streaming service earlier this year, thanks in no small part to Rege-Jean Page. The actor most recently appeared on Saturday Night Live as host, and was announced for the live-action Dungeons and Dragons movie happening at Warner Bros. He is also being talked about for J.J. Abrams' Superman reboot, which will reportedly feature the first black Man of Steel. And many fans are petitioning to get Rege-Jean Page cast as the next James Bond.

At this time, Rege-Jean Page's character in The Gray Man has not been announced. The Netflix film is based on the novel by Mark Greaney, first published in 2009 by Jove Books. Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will helm the massive undertaking, said to be one of Netflix's most expensive projects to date. They most recently directed Cherry, starring Tom Holland, which is coming exclusively to Apple TV+ in the next couple of weeks.

The Gray Man is amassing quite the ensemble, with Academy Award Winner Billy Bob Thornton being confirmed today alongside Academy Award Nominee Alfre Woodard, who was previously said to be in talks back in February. Regé-Jean Page joins the previously announced headliners Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Jessica Henwick, with Wagner Moura, Dhanush and Julia Butters also on board.

The Gray Man is the debut novel by Mark Greaney, first published in 2009 by Jove Books. It is also the first novel to feature the Gray Man, freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry. The action thriller will follow Gentry (Gosling) as he's hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort of Gentry's at the CIA. The film is based on the first installment of the best-selling The Gray Man book series.

The Gray Man is a collaboration between Netflix and the Russo's AGBO production banner. Founded by award-winning, record-breaking directors Anthony and Joe Russo, AGBO is an artist-led entertainment company focused on creating content borne of innovative story universes across film, television, and digital platforms. Headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, AGBO was founded in 2017.