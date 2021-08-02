Filming has now wrapped on The Gray Man, Netflix's upcoming spy thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans as warring assassins. The movie is being helmed by Avengers: Endgame directing duo The Russo Brothers, with the pair sharing the news that filming has finished via social media.

Based on the 2009 debut novel by Mark Greaney, and from a screenplay co-written with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, The Gray Man follows a former CIA operative turned freelance assassin named Court Gentry, who is also known as the titular Gray Man. Gosling will star as Gentry, who is being hunted by his former CIA cohort Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans. Alongside the A-list one-two punch of Gosling and Evans, the project has amassed a stellar supporting cast including Knives Out star Ana de Armas, Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page, Luke Cage star Alfre Woodard, Iron Fist's Jessica Henwick, and Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton.

Following several delays, The Gray Man finally began filming back in March. The project marks one of Netflix's biggest investments to date, with the streaming platform reportedly investing a huge amount in The Gray Man in order to realize the movie that the Russo's have envisioned and giving production a budget upwards of $200 million.

Off the back of such a huge investment, it should not come as too much of a surprise to learn that the plan is for The Gray Man to spawn an action franchise for the streaming giant, with Joe Russo having previously laid out their plans saying, "The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical and the ability to do with with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us. The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie.

These are master assassins and Ryan Gosling's characters gets burned by the CIA and Chris Evans' character has to hunt him down. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film."

Clearly the Russo Brothers and Netflix have big plans for The Gray Man, with the filmmaking team envisioning both sequels and spin-offs in the franchise's future. The Russo's have even compared the potential to cinema's most famous spy, James Bond, and have gone above and beyond in bringing the movie to life, filming the spy thriller on location despite current circumstances. "We have an incredible team and Netflix has been very supportive. [the current situation] hasn't impacted our location shooting," Joe Russo said. "This is a big, global spy thriller. Its intent is, it's gonna hit a lot of different locations, and we're still gonna film in those locations. So, we're excited about that because it's really important to the storytelling that we visit these different locations."

The Gray Man does not yet have a release date but will be distributed by Netflix. This comes to us from The Russo Brothers.