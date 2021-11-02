We could be getting a sequel to The Great Outdoors. Written by John Hughes and directed by Howard Deutch, The Great Outdoors was released in theaters back in 1988. The beloved comedy stars Dan Aykroyd and John Candy in what is certainly one of the most popular movies for both actors as the pair worked so well together on screen.

John Candy passed away in 1994, and it's never seemed likely that The Great Outdoors would be given a sequel as a result. However, in a new interview with THR, Aykroyd says that The Great Outdoors 2 may be happening after all. As the actor says, he's teamed back up with the original director to develop a new sequel, dubbed The Great Outlaws. Whether it ends up happening seems to depend upon finding the right actor to fill the void that Candy's absence leaves behind.

"Howie Deutch was a really fun director on the picture. He loved handling Candy and me. Howie and I are working on the sequel, called The Great Outlaws. I am looking for the Candy figure. There are some really interesting names, but I can't say who. Howie and I are tickled to bring back Roman as a Ponzi scheme guy who victimizes a federal agent. Who knows? If I find the right partner ..."

Good luck with that. There is only one John Candy and it's hard to fathom the challenge any actor would have in filling those shoes. This isn't to say that a sequel to The Great Outdoors couldn't work, especially with Dan Aykroyd back on board, but he's completely right when he says he needs the right partner. There won't be any replacing Candy, but perhaps another actor with something unique of their own to bring to the project could help make The Great Outlaws a fun movie on its own.

The John Candy question came up in the THR interview as we just surpassed what would have been the late actor's 71st birthday. Aykroyd also recalled a memory he had of working with Candy many years ago which is clearly a night he'll never forget.

"I remember this one night in Second City Toronto, we were doing this sketch where Dave [Thomas] and I were these two cops, and we were trying to arrest Candy, who was being disorderly. And he scooped me up and put me on one shoulder and whipped around and put Dave on the other shoulder and he whirled us around the room. (Laughs.) He was very strong."

We know that Aykroyd has no issues in reprising roles from his past. We are all preparing to see him once again back in the Ghostbusters get-up as Ray Stantz, as he appears in the new sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife. He'll be showing up along with other original stars like Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), Sigourney Weaver (Dana Barrett), and Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz).

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be released in movie theaters on Nov. 19. You can also watch The Great Outdoors streaming on Hulu and you can read the full interview with Dan Aykroyd at The Hollywood Reporter.