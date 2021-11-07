Great Wolf Resorts is branching out from the woods to the cinema! The company is working together with L.A. Based animation studio, Six Point Harness to bring their characters to the big screen for an all-new animated movie called The Great Wolf Pack. Great Wolf has also launched a new entertainment umbrella, Great Wolf Entertainment, for the update.

Great Wolf Resorts is most popularly known for its chain of indoor water parks that feature restaurants, arcades, spas and activities for families. The resorts started as a small indoor water park resort called Black Wolf Lodge founded in 1997 by brothers Jack and Andrew Waterman. Since then the company has branched into various resorts all over the country, including 18 states, a location in Ontario, and several more that are currently under construction.

The resorts' mascots include a full cast of woodland animals such as Wiley and Violet the wolves, Oliver Raccoon, Sammy Squirrel, Brinley Bear and more. The company's first attempt at mascots started in 2001 with The Cub Club, which consisted of Biko Bear, Yellow Feather and Wiley Wolf. With the exception of Wiley Wolf, the characters were retired and replaced by The Great Wolf Kids in 2010, with Wiley taking center stage.

Great Wolf Entertainment has hired Chris Bailey (Garfield: The Movie, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Kim Possible) to direct the feature debut of their characters. An award-winning team of artists from Six Point Harness, who previously produced the animation for the Oscar-winning short Hair Love and HBO Max's Tig Notaro: Drawn, will produce the film.

Great Wolf Entertainment also plans to advertise the upcoming feature through the resorts in the form of additional animated content, books and in-resort entertainment. The company already utilizes its characters in the form of walk-around mascots and promotional material. It is likely new costumes and merchandise will be unleashed in anticipation of the upcoming feature.

"Our resorts provide families with joy-filled imaginative adventures, and we hope our newly designed characters and the stories they bring to life will transport families on similar imaginative adventures, with content that can be enjoyed anytime and anywhere," noted Brooke Patterson, Senior Vice President, Brand Experiences, in an interview with AWN.com. "We felt it was time to give these beloved characters a new look and update their personalities to help them better connect with today's family. We're excited and cannot wait for families to better know our pack through the upcoming animated feature, The Great Wolf Pack, as well as a number of other projects."

The cast list has also been revealed for the upcoming animated feature. Brandon Winckler (Sword Art Online, Marvel Avengers Academy) will be Wiley Wolf; Maya Tuttle (Lego, Pokemon, Marvel) will play Violet Wolf; Ogie Banks (Monster High, Ultimate Spider-Man) will be Oliver Raccoon; Xanthe Huynh (Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day, K-On!) will be Sammy Squirrel; and Greg Vinciguerra will be Brinley Bear.

The Great Wolf Pack will be released next year, as Great Wolf is set to premiere the animated movie in the summer of 2022 with high hopes for new possibilities for Great Wolf, helping children and adults get in touch with their wild side. This news comes to us from Animation World Network.