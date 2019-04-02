The murmurs have whispered that The Greatest Showman 2 may soon be on the horizon. There's no telling what the movie may actually be about, but Hugh Jackman has added some fuel to the fire, stating that a follow-up to his cult smash hit could possibly happen.

Hugh Jackman recently appeared on BBC 2, where he was being interviewed on the radio show Steve Wright's Big Guests. He seemed optimistic about the possibilities of a sequel to the 2017 musical The Greatest Showman. And he indicated that he definitely wants to be a part of it.

As it stands right now, a treatment for a potential sequel is currently being worked on, and the movie is in the very early days of development. Jackman had this to say about the possible part two.

"The real answer is 'could be,' I'm not sure. I'm being completely honest with you, there is talk of something going around but no one is really sure. But I think someone is working on a treatment for something... I know they are, they're working on a treatment for something."

What that something is has not been revealed. The original movie was inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum, and was an original musical that celebrated the birth of show business, telling of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. What we've heard before is that the sequel might not stay focused on P.T. Barnum. Hugh Jackman goes onto say this.

"I would like to be a part of it for sure, and I don't know if it would be centered on my character."

Many suspected that The Greatest Showman was going to bomb, as it was released close to mega-blockbusters The Last Jedi and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The movie slowly started to gain traction, and became a sort of quiet phenomenon. It went onto gross $435 million in ticket sales worldwide. The soundtrack was a smash hit as well, and a covers album has already been released featuring various popular artists redoing the quasi-classic songs.

Despite its unexpected success, Hugh Jackman doesn't believe that will do anything to speed up the process on a sequel. The first movie took a while to get off the ground, and it was the rare instance of a movie marinating at the box office before it really started to gain an audience.

"The other thing is, it did take eight years to get it made and that wasn't all eight years of convincing people. It takes a long time to write stuff."

The Greatest Showman also starred Zac Efron, Zendaya and Michelle Williams, but none of them have expressed interest in coming back for a sequel. There's no telling where this will go in the long run. It could take on a whole new story, using the same cast as different characters. Or it could continue the further adventures of P.T. Barnum. Though, it could just stall out all together. This news comes from People.